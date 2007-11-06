TASER Foundation Announces TASER Charity Poker Tournament

In the fall of 2004 TASER International and its employees established the TASER Foundation for Fallen Police Officers. This 501c(3) charitable organization honors the service and sacrifice of fallen law enforcement officers from the United States and Canada by providing financial and educational support to their families. To date, the TASER Foundation has awarded over $1.5 million to families of fallen officers through fundraising events and personal donations. While our Foundation is funded largely by communities and concerned citizens, today we ask for your support in assisting law enforcement families cope with this tragedy.

On December 1, 2007, the TASER Foundation will host our third annual charity poker tournament, “Beauty and the Bet,” at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. We are offering corporate sponsorships for what promises to be a unique and exciting charity event. Please join us along with11-time World Series of Poker® champion Phil Hellmuth, Sheriff John Bunnell, host of World’s Wildest Police Videos and Playboy Playmates Sarah Elizabeth, Stephanie Heinrich, Alison Waite, and Stacy Fusion for a night of poker, prizes, and celebrity treatment as we raise money and awareness for the families of fallen officers. In addition to the cash pool, the winner of the tournament will receive 2 tickets to the Superbowl and 2 passes to the exclusive Playboy Super Saturday Night Party.

A variety of corporate sponsorship packages have been created so that you can choose the appropriate level of support. A list of these sponsorship opportunities and additional information on the event accompany this letter.

As a charitable organization, the TASER Foundation is proud of the financial contributions that we have been able to provide law enforcement families. Please help us continue our efforts by becoming a corporate sponsor of the “Beauty and the Bet” poker tournament. For more information, please visit our web site, www.BeautyandtheBet.com.