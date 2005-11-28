TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers Issues Challenge to Support the Honoring Fallen Heroes Campaign This Holiday Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The TASER Foundation today launched its annual fundraising drive for the families of law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Established in November 2004, the TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers has distributed almost $800,000 to over 160 families in the United States and Canada.

The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers is unique. It is the only organization that provides benefits to families in the United States and Canada from federal, state, county, and local law enforcement organizations. In addition, its program is designed to fill the gap between an officer’s death and when pensions and other benefits begin. In most cases a grant request is processed within 24 hours of receipt.

Families may use the funds for whatever they need. Some families have used the funds to help pay funeral expenses; others have established education scholarships for children, while the family of Kennesaw Police Officer Tara Drummond is using the funds to build a memorial park in Paulding County, GA.

Whatever the needs, the TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers honors the service and sacrifice of these men and women. Please help them continue to meet those needs.

TASER International has generously offered to match these donations dollar for dollar up to $100,000. A group of major supporters has also committed to match donations up to the $100,000 level by December 31, 2005. Hence, each dollar donated can actually mean three dollars going to the families of fallen heroes.

Since TASER International bears all the administrative costs of the Foundation 100% of the donations will go directly to the families of fallen officers.

Over half of the initial endowment of $1,000,000 came in direct contribution from TASER International employees with the balance contributed by the company. Grants are available only upon request by chiefs of police and sheriffs as well as federal law enforcement executives in the name of officers killed in the line of duty since August 1, 2004. The Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty.

TASER International invites shareholders who have shared in the appreciation in value of TASER stock to consider tax deductible gifts to the TASER Foundation in this holiday season. The TASER Foundation can accept both cash gifts and gifts of appreciated assets such as TASER stock. Giving appreciated assets can yield additional tax benefits.

About the TASER Foundation

The TASER Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. For further information contact Gerry Anderson, Executive Director of the TASER Foundation at Gerry@TASER.com or call 602-326-6176. Visit the TASER Foundation website at www.TASERFoundation.org for facts and video.