TASER International Achieves ISO 9001:2000 Certification

Company successfully completes internationally recognized certification furthering the commitment to customer satisfaction and continual improvement

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced today that it has achieved ISO 9001:2000 certification of its quality management system through Preferred Registrar Group, Inc., an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board registrar, in accordance with the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization.

“ISO 9001:2000 certification is a major milestone for any company, but it is especially significant due to our position as a market leader in providing cutting edge technology and new product development. Our employees are committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers. The successful completion of this extensive third-party certification of our quality management system is a tribute to their hard work and dedication,” stated John Szakach, Vice President of Quality Assurance. “This certification will provide a structure to maintain processes and best business practices to ensure we remain the industry leader in electronic control devices. Our ISO 9001:2000 certified quality management system, will also ensure that we continually improve in increasing our customers’ satisfaction and improving the quality of our people, processes, products and services,” stated Szakach.

Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, added “ISO 9001:2000 certification demonstrates our commitment to quality for our customers, our employees, and our suppliers. This supports a continual improvement philosophy which is the responsibility of every employee. In addition, this is a critical factor for obtaining entry into additional international markets, especially in countries where ISO 9001:2000 certification is required or strongly recommended.”

The official ISO 9001:2000 certificate including the scope of registration is available at www.TASER.com/ISO.

About ISO 9001:2000 Certification

ISO 9001:2000 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization. ISO standards are widely respected and accepted by public and private sectors internationally. Achieving ISO certification requires a company to demonstrate its quality management system conforms to the standard, has the ability to provide products that fulfill applicable customer and regulatory requirements, and aims to enhance customer satisfaction. For more information about ISO certification or the International Organization for Standardization, please visit www.ISO.org.