TASER International Receives Follow-On Orders from Two Law Enforcement Agencies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced that it received two significant orders from law enforcement agencies. The first order received was from the Montgomery County Police in Rockville, MD, for 234 TASER® X26(tm) Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and related accessories. The second order received was from the San Bernardino Police Department in San Bernardino, CA, for 120 TASER X26 ECDs and related accessories.

“We are pleased to see these two orders, from the Montgomery County Police and the San Bernardino Police Department, that will allow more of their patrol personnel access to our TASER X26 units to protect life,” commented Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “The 234 TASER ECD units purchased by the Montgomery County Police supplements its previous inventory of over 250 TASER ECDs units for its 1,200 sworn officers. The San Bernardino Police Department order of 120 TASER X26 ECDs supplements its previous existing inventory of 80 TASER ECDs for use by 312 sworn officers.”

“The expanded deployments of TASER devices at these two agencies will result in fewer injuries to officers and suspects as well as reduce excessive use of force claims and will serve as a valuable tool throughout these agencies to protect life,” concluded Smith.

These orders were received and will ship in the Fourth Quarter of 2007.

