TASER International Receives Its First Order From Queensland, Australia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sep 30, 2008 (GlobeNewswire via COMTEX News Network) -- TASER(r) International, Inc. (Nasdaq:TASR) announced today that it received an order for 1240 TASER(r) X26(tm) and related accessories for the Queensland Police Service. This is the first order from the Queensland Police Services which has more than 9,000 law enforcement officers.

“The Queensland Police Service has conducted extensive studies and trials of TASER devices prior to their approval for introduction,” said Cameron Pope, General President, Queensland Police Union of Employees. “The results of these efforts have proven the effectiveness of TASER devices reducing injuries to both officers and offenders and preventing violent situations from escalating. I am very pleased that we will soon be starting our training and roll out of TASER devices across the state.”

“Australia is becoming one of the leading global users of TASER(r) devices as Queensland is the second state to adopt our proven TASER life-saving technology,” said Scott Mustian, Vice President International Sales for TASER International. “I am impressed with the thorough and professional approach the Queensland Police service has taken in evaluating the effectiveness of TASER devices. We are pleased to be able to support the Queensland Police and help in their efforts to reduce injuries and deescalate violence across the state.”

The order is expected to ship in Third Quarter of 2008.

