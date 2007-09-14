TASER International Receives Two Follow-On Orders for TASER X26 Electronic Control Devices

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced that it received two follow-on orders for TASER® brand electronic control devices (ECDs). The first order was received from the Miami-Dade County Police Department in Florida for 417 TASER® X26 ECDs and related accessories. The second order received was from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, located in Bakersfield, California for 166 TASER X26 ECDs and related accessories.

“We are pleased to see the trend of law enforcement agencies across the country continuing to increase their numbers of life-saving TASER ECDs. Clearly, this speaks volumes to the fact that TASER technology protects life and reduces injuries in the dangerous-violent situations that the brave men and women of law enforcement are forced to deal with every day,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “These orders add to our market share and represent two states with large numbers of agencies deploying our lifesaving TASER technology. It is with great pride that we continue to see agencies similar to those announced today demand more TASER ECDs as evidenced by the more than 370 agencies in Florida and the 660 agencies in California that choose our technology,” concluded Smith.

The Miami-Dade County Police Department has approximately 3000 sworn officers and this order will bring the total number of TASER ECDs deployed to over 2100. The Kern County Sheriff’s Department has approximately 452 sworn personnel and with this order totals over 250 TASER ECDs.

These orders are expected to ship over the third and fourth quarters of 2007.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life, providing advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections,

professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.

Note to Investors

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements, without limitation, regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking information is based upon current information and expectations regarding TASER International. These estimates and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. TASER International assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release. These statements are qualified by important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: (1) market acceptance of our products; (2) our ability to establish and expand direct and indirect distribution channels; (3) our ability to attract and retain the endorsement of key opinion-leaders in the law enforcement community; (4) the level of product technology and price competition for our products; (5) the degree and rate of growth of the markets in which we compete and the accompanying demand for our products; (6) risks associated with rapid technological change and new product introductions; (7) competition; (8) litigation including lawsuits resulting from alleged product related injuries and death; (9) media publicity concerning allegations of deaths and injuries occurring after use of the TASER device and the negative effect this publicity could have on our sales; (10) TASER device tests and reports; (11) product quality; (12) implementation of manufacturing automation; (13) potential fluctuations in our quarterly operating results; (14) financial and budgetary constraints of prospects and customers; (15) order delays; (16) dependence upon sole and limited source suppliers; (17) negative reports concerning the TASER device; (18) fluctuations in component pricing; (19) government regulations and inquiries; (20) dependence upon key employees and our ability to retain employees; (21) execution and implementation risks of new technology; (22) ramping manufacturing production to meet demand; (23) medical and safety studies; (24) field test results; and (25) other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, those factors detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Form 10-Qs. The statements made herein are independent statements of TASER International. The inclusion of any third parties does not represent an endorsement of any TASER International products or services by any such third parties.