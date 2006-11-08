Unanimous Defense Verdict For TASER International In Alvarado Trial

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the jury returned a unanimous defense verdict today in the Alvarado in-custody death lawsuit filed against TASER International, Inc. in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. This is the twenty-fourth wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

“We are very pleased with this unanimous jury verdict for TASER and feel vindicated that the overwhelming medical and scientific evidence showing that the TASER® device is safe and played no role in this in-custody death was a major factor in this jury verdict”, commented Douglas Klint, Vice President and General Counsel. “We hope that this defense verdict sends a very strong message to any party thinking about suing TASER that we will vigorously defend any such litigation and that we do not settle these cases. We feel so strongly against a settlement with plaintiffs that we negotiated a buy-out of our product liability insurance to prevent our insurance company from settling with the plaintiffs. This is the second time we have negotiated a buyout of our insurance company to prevent a settlement with plaintiffs.” continued Klint.