Universal Guardian Cobra StunLight™ Successful in Major Mock Prison Riot Training Scenario

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.- UNIVERSAL GUARDIAN HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), a full service provider of non-lethal protection products and security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide reports that its’ Cobra StunLight(TM), the “True Non-Lethal Alternative(TM) was successfully deployed in a live Mock Prison Riot training scenario by members of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections during training exercises conducted at the Mock Prison Riot demonstration and training symposium held on May 1-4, 2005.

The performance of the Cobra StunLight(TM) during the training scenarios and demonstrations received widespread praise from numerous members of the law enforcement community including officers from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, The Carroll County, NH Jail and House of Corrections and the Ohio County, WV Sheriffs Department.

Major James H. Topham of the Carroll County Jail and House of Corrections, Ossipee, NH was quoted as being “impressed by the utility and effectiveness of the Cobra StunLight(TM) in prison control situations.” Sgt. Kevin Serapiglia of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections said; “The Cobra StunLight(TM) can be an important non-lethal tool to control and defuse potentially violent prison encounters.”

Captain Dennis Cole (ret), formerly president of UGHO Shield Defense, and now Shield Defense special representative to the law enforcement community, represented Shield Defense at the Mock Prison Riots. Commenting on the impact of the successful demonstrations of the Cobra StunLight(TM), Captain Cole reported “pending confirmation of preliminary agreements made at the Mock Prison Riots we look forward to implementing several significant new Pilot deployment programs for the Cobra StunLight(TM).”

Captain Cole, a world renowned non-lethal and less-lethal weapons expert, has worked with the Central Intelligence Agency, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Department of Energy, Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the National Institute of Justice to develop special tactics for crisis resolution. According to Captain Cole: “The Cobra StunLight(TM) is designed not just to resolve violent situations after they start, but to prevent confrontations from escalating to the point of violence. The Cobra StunLight(TM) provides corrections officers with an ideal non-lethal tool to prevent violence, conduct cell extractions and protect the lives of inmates and corrections officers.”