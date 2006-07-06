21st and 22nd Product Liability Lawsuits Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division at Columbus, entered an order dismissing the product liability lawsuit filed by Tina Stevens against TASER International, Inc. In addition, the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas entered an order dismissing of the product liability lawsuit filed by David Howard against TASER International, Inc. There is a companion case brought by David Howard that is still pending against TASER International in the State of Arizona. This is the twenty-first and twenty-second wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International.