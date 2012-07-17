Fla. deputy saves man using AED

WPTV.com

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man is in stable condition at a Miami Hospital, being treated for severe burns, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the man was jolted by electricity while doing some maintenance work on a power line in Palm City off of Gator Trail. The first on the scene was Martin County Deputy Andrew Porcelli. Deputy Porcelli had an automated external defibrillator in his car, and used the device on the man.

“Today when the call came out... when I got here I was able to assess that fact this (defibrillator) was the tool that was needed for the job and I retrieved it and used it on the patient,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Porcelli.

