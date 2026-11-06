Edgewood Police Department Launches the Mark43 Public Safety Platform

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — The Edgewood Police Department has successfully deployed Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, just 30 days after selecting its cloud-native Records Management System (RMS), Case Management, Property and Evidence, OnScene (mobile application), and Insights (advanced analytics) to modernize operations.

“We’re on the edge of a major metro area and see a lot of crime overflow from both Albuquerque and Sante Fe,” said Chief Aaron Frost of the Edgewood Police Department. “The department sought a technology partner to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and support smarter policing. As we continue to grow, we need a modern, efficient, and intuitive system that grows with us. That’s why we selected Mark43.”

“Launching in just 30 days is a testament to Edgewood PD’s commitment to their community and to the velocity of our cloud-native platform,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “We’re proud to partner with Chief Frost and the department as they modernize their operations, equip officers with real-time information in the field, and support faster, safer response for the people they serve.”

Mark43’s cloud-native RMS, which streamlines records and reporting, has modernized the department’s technology and improve workflows. “With our previous system, officers often had to take extra steps to ensure their reports were saved properly,” said Chief Frost. “We’re looking forward to the new system simplifying that process and giving officers more time to focus on serving the community.”

NIBRS compliance is built directly into the RMS, ensuring that every report meets federal standards. “NIBRS reporting was an area we wanted to improve. We expect Mark43 to help streamline this process, reduce manual work, and enhance overall data quality,” added Chief Frost.

The department has also deployed Mark43’s Property and Evidence and Case Management modules to improve collaboration, accelerate investigations, and support accurate documentation.

“As our department grows, we’re focused on providing officers with technology that simplifies their jobs. Many of our officers come from larger agencies that already use modern systems, and the intuitive design of Mark43 will make training and report writing even easier,” said Frost.

Mark43 OnScene is now in officers’ hands, providing advanced mobility and real-time situational awareness in the field.

“Mobility is everything. Having critical information at officers’ fingertips when responding to a call will improve safety and efficiency,” said Chief Frost.

With Mark43 Insights, the department now has access to advanced analytics, driving data-informed decision-making, and real-time intelligence sharing.

Chief Frost said, “We’re looking forward to using Mark43’s Insights to visualize trends, share information, and make faster, more informed decisions.”

Mark43 supports a growing network of public safety agencies across New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Ruidoso Police Departments as well as the New Mexico State Police, enabling improved communication and interoperability across jurisdictions.

“Being on the same platform as our neighboring agencies means we can share information more efficiently and better serve our community,” added Chief Frost.

This deployment further accelerates the statewide shift toward modern, resilient public safety technology, helping agencies across New Mexico better protect the communities they serve.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.