Mark43 Acquires ForceMetrics

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43 today announced its acquisition of ForceMetrics, advancing its vision for modern public safety technology. ForceMetrics helps agencies turn complex, fragmented data into actionable intelligence in the field. As part of Mark43, the team will continue serving its customers and building innovative technology while bringing its solutions to more agencies. Together, Mark43 and ForceMetrics are accelerating a future where public safety agencies can get more from their data and make faster, better-informed decisions in the moments that matter most.

“Mark43 and ForceMetrics share a vision that great technology, applied to the real challenges public safety agencies face, advances the mission of keeping communities safe,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “Bringing ForceMetrics into Mark43 makes our platform even stronger. Together, we can put more of the information agencies already have to work when and where it matters. Andre and his team have built an exceptional company, and I’m thrilled that he and his talented team are joining Mark43.”

“ForceMetrics was founded on the belief that giving first responders the right context at the right time helps them act with confidence and drive better outcomes for their communities. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and the trust our customers have placed in us,” said Andre McGregor, Founder of ForceMetrics. “In Mark43, we found a team that shares our focus on making technology simple, intuitive and useful for first responders. I’m excited to begin this next chapter together, taking that mission even further and helping agencies make their communities safer.”

Mark43 and ForceMetrics have approached the same challenge from complementary directions, with a shared focus on empowering public safety agencies to access good data and put it to work. Mark43 helps agencies capture data faster and more accurately, and makes it available across critical workflows in dispatch, response and investigations. ForceMetrics has focused on connecting information across disparate systems, jurisdictions and generations of technology, making that data searchable, analyzable and responsibly available to AI. Together, these capabilities create a richer data foundation and expand how agencies can use it in real-time to support public safety operations for better outcomes.

ForceMetrics will continue to work across the technologies and systems agencies use, now backed by the support and resources of Mark43. Agencies using Mark43 will also have new opportunities to bring data from across their technology ecosystems into one place and put those insights to work directly within CAD and RMS workflows, giving first responders critical context in the field.

The announcement follows the strategic partnership Mark43 and ForceMetrics announced in May 2026. The ForceMetrics team, led by its founders Andre McGregor, Chris Kersulic, Brendan Cronin, Shane McGregor and Jason Truppi will join Mark43, bringing its solutions to more agencies across public safety.