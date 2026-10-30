San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Modernizes Dispatch with Launch of Mark43 Platform

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office (SDSO) has officially launched the Mark43 public safety platform, replacing its 25-year-old legacy CAD system and delivering a modern, real-time dispatch and response environment for more than 3.2 million residents across 4,200 square miles. The deployment equips over 3,000 sworn personnel, 100 dispatchers and another 100 professional staff with upgraded tools designed to strengthen officer safety, improve situational awareness, and streamline emergency communications.

“The capabilities of Mark43, coupled with collaboration to tailor the system to SDSO’s needs, show how vital strong partnerships are when developing tools that better serve our communities,” said Captain Nathan Rowley, noting that SDSO saw immediate improvements in workflows and access to information following the transition.

“San Diego County Sheriff’s Office requires technology that can perform at scale. Our partnership with Sheriff Martinez, CTO Kakkad, and the SDSO team has been exceptional, and we look forward to continued innovation together,” said Bob Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Mark43.

“The successful rollout represents years of planning and collaboration across the department. It’s exciting to see this modern platform support our operations for years to come,” said Communications Coordinator Tamra Samuels, who led integration and testing efforts for SDSO.

With Mark43 CAD, dispatchers gain modern mapping, visual layers, and real-time unit locations, enhancing their ability to coordinate incidents confidently and accurately. The platform also enables remote dispatching for non-emergency calls, expanding staffing flexibility beyond the primary communications center.

Through Mark43 First Responder, OnScene with CarPlay capabilities, deputies can access critical CAD details on their phones and in vehicles, staying informed as incidents evolve and improving decision-making in the field.

“Our approach to technology starts with solving operational challenges. Mark43 gives us a platform that can evolve with our needs, improve efficiency, strengthen officer safety, and better serve San Diego County,” said Ashish Kakkad, Chief Technology Officer at SDSO.

This deployment follows the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department’s launch earlier this year, helping expand coordinated response and regional information-sharing.