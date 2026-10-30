Thomasville Police Department Upgrades Public Safety Operations with Mark43

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, today announced that the Thomasville Police Department has deployed its AI-powered Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile app) and Insights (advanced analytics), making it the first agency in North Carolina to launch on the Mark43 platform. Thomasville PD serves approximately 28,000 residents with nearly 70 sworn officers, making it one of the largest municipalities in Davidson County. The city today sits within a fast-growing corridor near High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem.

“It’s very important to continue to evaluate and modernize our technology as we grow. That’s what drives safer outcomes and real crime reductions to keep our community safe,” said Chief Dustin Carter of the Thomasville Police Department. “When we looked at a new technology partner, cost, ease of use, and being truly cloud-native mattered most and Mark43 stood out on all those fronts. We’re excited to be the first agency in North Carolina to make this move.”

Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43 said, “Chief Carter is investing in secure, resilient technology that will support their officers for years to come. We’re proud to partner with the Thomasville Police Department to modernize its operations and help officers spend more time serving their community.”

Built for Security and Resiliency

The technology upgrade comes on the heels of a cyberattack that exposed the risks of running mission-critical operations on an aging, on-premises system. Thomasville PD had relied on its legacy, server-based RMS for roughly 20 years. “You don’t know your true vulnerabilities until there’s a cyberattack,” said Chief Dustin Carter. “We realize how important it is to protect the data of our citizens and knew upgrading our systems to a secure, cloud-native platform was critical.”

With patches and maintenance built around an aging server, the department’s IT staff spent significant time simply keeping the system running. “Moving to a cloud-native system with industry-leading security controls will safeguard our citizens’ data and will give our IT team back valuable time to spend on our operational priorities,” he added.

Restoring Mobile Field Reporting and Streamlining Investigations

The transition also restores the ability for officers to complete reports directly in the field, rather than returning to the station to complete reports and other essential paperwork.

“Our legacy RMS was not able to communicate with the County CAD, so we lost the ability for our officers to do mobile field reporting, which took us back 20 years, because officers had to come to our HQ to complete reports which took them off the streets,” said Chief Carter. “With Mark43 RMS and OnScene, we’re giving our officers the ability to complete and submit reports while staying in the community,” said Captain Wesley Barber of the Thomasville Police Department.

In addition, officers will be able to check name and location information before arriving to a call through Mark43 OnScene. “Having that information prior to arrival will certainly improve officer safety during response,” said Captain Barber.

Mark43 RMS also reduces duplicative data entry in incident reports, arrest reports, and property vouchers. “Mark43 is going to allow us to streamline processes and eliminate duplication. Reports are pre-populated, which will lead to more complete and error-free reports and notable time savings,” said Captain Barber.

The department also expects to gain sharper investigative and crime-analysis capabilities. Its previous system made it difficult to search report narratives and identifying patterns. With Mark43 Insights, Thomasville PD will be able to identify hotspots, track crime trends, and deploy resources more effectively.

Strengthening Officer Safety and Community Trust

For residents, the technology upgrade will be reflected in faster service, increased officer visibility in the community, and stronger protection of sensitive public safety data. “This is about giving our officers better tools to do their jobs while giving our community greater confidence that their information is protected. Our officers will spend less time behind a desk and more time serving the people of Thomasville,” said Chief Carter.