Police departments cut response times with modular boat lift technology from Dock Blocks

PRESS RELEASE

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Law enforcement agencies are finding new ways to serve faster, safer, and smarter—especially on the water. Amid growing pressure to do more with less, Dock Blocks, a U.S.-based manufacturer of modular floating docks and boat lifts, is seeing record adoption by police departments and public safety agencies nationwide.

Designed for rapid deployment and minimal upkeep, Dock Blocks systems are being used to create drive-on boat lifts, floating command posts, and staging areas for marine units—all without the high cost, permitting, or permanence of traditional infrastructure.

“Dock Blocks save lives,” said Officer Wheat of the Folly Beach Police Department (SC). “It has saved us 15 minutes in response time. We’re able to just get on the boat and go.”

The Folly Beach installation includes two drive-on boat lifts at a public landing, now enabling faster emergency launches for the department’s marine patrol unit. The solution also reduces wear and tear on vessels by keeping them out of the water when not in use—saving budget over time.

“We’ve seen significant growth in demand from law enforcement agencies,” said Mark Partridge, Head of Government Sales at Dock Blocks. “Officers need fast, reliable access to the water. Our modular systems are built to meet that need—no concrete, no permits, just performance.”

Key benefits for law enforcement:

15-minute faster launch times for marine patrol

Maintenance-free materials reduce long-term costs

Deployable in days—no heavy equipment or construction needed

Drive-on capability improves readiness and reduces launch effort

Compatible with rivers, lakes, coastal environments, and flood-prone areas

Other agencies using Dock Blocks include local police departments, fire rescue units, state parks law enforcement, and federal agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security.

As budgets tighten and response demands increase, Dock Blocks is proving to be a valuable tool for police chiefs looking to invest in infrastructure that protects both officers and the communities they serve.

About Dock Blocks

Dock Blocks is a U.S.-based manufacturer of modular floating dock systems that offer flexible, eco-friendly, and maintenance-free solutions for waterfront needs. As an approved GSA Schedule contractor, Dock Blocks proudly supports federal, state, and local agencies nationwide. Learn more about our government capabilities at dock-blocks.com/government.