Friedman Fleischer & Lowe Invests in Tritech Software Systems

Investment to Provide TriTech with Financial Strength and Support Organic Growth and Acquisitions

San Francisco and San Diego–– TriTech Software Systems (“TriTech”), a leading provider of public safety software to law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agencies and Friedman Fleischer & Lowe (“FFL”) today announced that FFL has made a strategic investment in TriTech.

The FFL investment will provide TriTech with the additional capital to expand in its existing markets both organically and through acquisitions, improve its competitive profile and further solidify its position as a market leader.

“We are pleased to partner with FFL and look forward to leveraging their financial and operational expertise to continue TriTech’s success,” said Chris Maloney, TriTech founder and Chief Executive Officer. “FFL has a proven reputation for helping companies execute on their strategic objectives. We look forward to working together to achieve continued growth for our company and expand our suite of innovative products, while maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction for our clients.”

“Public safety software plays a vital role in the effectiveness of emergency response teams around the world and there is significant potential for growth in the industry,” said Chris Harris, Vice President at FFL. “We are excited to partner with TriTech and to be a part of such a mission-critical business.” Chris Masto, Senior Managing Director, added, “TriTech has unmatched public safety expertise and technology and we look forward to working closely with Chris Maloney and his management team to support the law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies that keep us all safe.”

In conjunction with its investment, FFL has partnered with Chris Maloney to acquire shares from Westview Capital Partners and other shareholders. FFL also expects to invest further capital to support future acquisitions by TriTech. Financing for the transaction was provided by Wells Fargo Capital Finance LLC and Fortress Investment Group LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TriTech Software Systems

TriTech Software Systems provides innovative, comprehensive public safety solutions for law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies through its integrated suite of public safety applications. From small towns to major metropolitan areas, TriTech’s flexible and configurable solutions enable agencies to consolidate or share resources to streamline operations, minimize response times, and maximize operational efficiencies. The company is one of the largest public safety software companies in the world with more than 2,200 agencies across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and Ireland. For more information on TriTech, please visit www.tritech.com.

About Friedman Fleischer & Lowe Friedman

Fleischer & Lowe, LLC is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with approximately $2.5 billion under management that is focused on investing in U.S. middle-market companies. Formed in 1998, FFL’s strategy is to invest in companies where the substantial strategic and operating expertise of FFL’s principals can help management improve margins, make acquisitions and grow earnings. FFL’s targeted sectors include consumer products, financial services, outsourced business services, education, healthcare and marketing and media. Previous investments include: Tempur-Pedic International, Discovery Foods, Milestone AV Technologies, CapitalSource, Korn/Ferry International, Guardian Home Care and GeoVera Insurance Group. For more information on Friedman Fleischer & Lowe, visit www.fflpartners.com.