Christie® at the Heart of Vancouver’s Emergency Operations Centre

Applied Electronics Limited Installs Collaborative Display Wall at Mission-Critical “E-Comm”

Vancouver, British Columbia-(Business Wire)-To facilitate fail-safe emergency response communication during high-profile events, and on an ongoing basis, Applied Electronics Limited of Vancouver has completed a significant installation featuring Christie visual display solutions for the City of Vancouver’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in the E-Comm building.

The Vancouver EOC coordinates emergency response teams from Vancouver’s police and RCMP, fire and rescue, traffic management, city engineering services, health authority and more. Staffed by personnel from city departments and trained volunteers, it supports all response activities in the field and provides overall direction to responders in emergency situations. The 24/7 hub is critical to the safety of visitors, athletes, spectators and residents of Vancouver.

Powered by Christie HD405 single-chip DLP® high definition projectors and the Christie TVC-1210 display wall controller, the EOC features a 26-foot wide screen with a pixel resolution of 3840 x 1080. It is used for emergency mapping, linking to emergency response centres, television coverage and news feeds.

Applied Electronics’ Calgary-based Kevin Stewart, who has been working with the City of Vancouver for several years to develop a unique solution to meet their needs, designed the Christie system at E-Comm. Managed locally by account manager Stephen Monteith in Applied Electronics’ Burnaby office, the installation was completed and operational in the summer of 2009.

“Given the unquestionable need for system reliability and durability in such 24/7 operations, we looked to Christie to provide the solid display technology that was necessary for Vancouver’s EOC,” says Monteith. “Due to their long-standing reputation for producing exceptional, dependable products tailored to the control room environment, we have completed many successful mission-critical projects with Christie, so it was natural to employ their solutions for this type of operations centre.”

In addition to the installation in the Emergency Operations Centre, Applied Electronics installed a Christie LW400 3LCD projector in the Conference Room. Used for smaller group collaboration and decision-making, the Conference Room utilizes the projector in conjunction with a SMART board and video conferencing system to aid in their emergency planning development.

About Applied Electronics Limited

Applied Electronics is Canada’s leading designer, supplier and integrator of professional Audio Visual, Broadcast and Post-Production systems and technology. With a dedicated team of in-house professionals and technical experts, Applied Electronics represents over 100 major technology partners and can fabricate custom components and other finishes in-house to meet system requirements. Applied Electronics is headquartered in Mississauga (Toronto), Ontario and operates offices in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The company was founded in 1958 and today, it is Canada’s largest A/V and broadcast equipment and solutions supplier and integrator in terms of sales, systems design, integration, after-sale service, and technical support. For more information, visit: www.appliedappliedelectronics.com.

About Christie®

Christie Digital Systems Canada, Inc. is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com.