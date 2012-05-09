Missing Elderly Man Found In Five Minutes

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach Police Department officials credited its Safe Reunion/Long Beach program for helping finding a missing elderly man on Monday.

Officers were called at 12:38 p.m., Monday, to a residence near First Street and Lime Avenue, said Lisa Massacani, LBPD public information officer. The officers were advised that an elderly male had wandered away from the home and could not be found. However, the elderly man was a part of the Safe Reunion program. Once the device was activated, he was found on the 1300 block of Broadway within five minutes.

The Safe Reunion program is a partnership of EmFinders and the LBPD. The program was designed especially for those prone to wonder due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, autism and dementia. The LBPD has a limited amount of free bracelets for those who can qualify. The monthly cost for the 24-hour monitoring service is about $25, officials said. The person-at-risk must wear a bracelet that can be activated when he or she is missing in order for the system to work.

For more information on the Safe Reunion program, call 570-1436.

About EmFinders

