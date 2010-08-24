In Response to Law Enforcement Budget Cuts, Houston-Based Iron Sky Introduces “Better Tools to Fight Crime”

Houston--Houston-based Iron Sky, the leading provider of wireless video surveillance solutions to local law enforcement agencies announces the seamless integration of multiple crime fighting applications into a single platform. Known as “Better Tools to Fight Crime”, Iron Sky’s solution equips police and sheriff departments with the ability to utilize their resources and reduce crime in a much more efficient and effective manner.

Due to the budget crisis most municipalities are facing, law enforcement agencies are under a tremendous amount of pressure to do more with less. To assist in dealing with this pressure, Iron Sky provides turnkey video surveillance solutions that are customized to the unique needs and circumstances of each community. This allows law enforcement and emergency responders the ability to view live and recorded video surveillance from any computer on their network, even from their patrol cars.

Iron Sky’s extremely intuitive video management software utilizes Google Maps to display camera locations throughout the city, enabling users to access video surveillance quickly and easily. In addition to video surveillance, Iron Sky also integrates other applications and information sources, such as:

• Wireless public safety networks

• Video surveillance analytics

• Crime statistics

• License plate recognition

• GPS-tracking

• Gunshot detection

Recently, Iron Sky deployed a video surveillance solution for the City of Hawthorne, California Police Department at Eucalyptus Park, and the results were noticed immediately. Lieutenant Jim Royer stated, “Crime is basically nonexistent there. Most remarkable thing I’ve seen in 27 years in law enforcement.”

Similar results are being seen across the country, specifically in Houston, Texas, Southern California, Atlanta, Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida as Iron Sky customizes video surveillance solutions to the specific needs of each community.

“Iron Sky is a true turnkey systems integrator and has learned from experience that successful projects do not just happen,” stated Keith Drummond, Iron Sky President & CEO. “They are a result of doing the right thing, the right way, in the right order. Iron Sky’s methodology reflects what we’ve learned and is designed to ensure the success of every project we undertake.”

“We offer a one-throat-to-choke partnership with our clients that eliminates the down time and confusion that comes from multiple vendors pointing fingers back and forth,” stated Scott Frigaard, Iron Sky Vice President of Sales. “Iron Sky provides every aspect of the solution from customized software and system design, to equipment procurement, installation and ongoing service.”

Iron Sky’s turnkey solutions for local law enforcement are available through nationwide government procurement contracts such as GSA and the Houston Galveston Area Council HGACBuy contract.

Based in Houston, Texas, Iron Sky partners with law enforcement clients to deliver the full range of services critical to the successful deployment of citywide physical security solutions. Iron Sky has a nationwide presence and provides thought leadership on the entire spectrum of physical security and wireless solutions, implements the appropriate solutions and maintains a local presence for ongoing service and support to ensure the solution delivers the intended results. For more information please visit www.ironsky.com