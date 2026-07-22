Durabook Announces ‘Vanguard Partner Program’ Enrichment to Channel Partners Program

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced its Vanguard Partner Program developed to further serve the Channel Partners that are the foundation of its sales strategy. The Vanguard Partner Program complements and strengthens the company’s established Partner Program’s support and benefits, which are driving mutual growth in the rugged computing market. Available to authorized Durabook Partners in good standing, the Vanguard Program provides a structured process for opportunity registration, visibility, and Partner protection.

“Durabook’s Vanguard Partner Program is an important advancement in the company’s continued investment in our partner ecosystem,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas. “The Partner Program pillars; partner growth, partner protection, and partner enablement are encompassed in the Vanguard Partner Program that fosters engagement, business development, and mutual growth.”

When an authorized reseller identifies, qualifies, and registers a new business opportunity through the Vanguard Program, they gain recognized ownership of that opportunity within the Durabook channel ecosystem. This helps reduce channel conflict, protects the time and resources invested in customer acquisition, and improves the Partner’s ability to close business with confidence. In addition to opportunity protection, Durabook supports Partners with competitive pricing, sales enablement resources, technical expertise, and dedicated sales support to help them win more business while maintaining healthy margins.

As reflected in its Vanguard Partner Program Durabook is committed to playing a constructive and fully supportive role in its Partners success helping to generate leads and grow their business. Through a dedicated Partner Portal the Vanguard Program provides a collaborative environment with access to sales and marketing resources, training, technical support and industry events. Deal registrations are rewarded with additional discounts. Special promotions, incentive programs, and pre-qualified leads help to accelerate business growth and strengthen long-term channel success.

Learn more about Durabook’s Vanguard Partner Program. Resellers, system integrators, and value-added providers interested in learning more about becoming a Durabook Reseller Partner may explore options and opportunities.

For more information, visit the Durabook Americas website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.