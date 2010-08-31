GammaTech’s Fully Rugged RT10 Series are the Tablet PCs That Can Take a Hit

Designed for industrial and construction applications, the two RT10 touchscreen tablets pack maximum data protection into the smallest shell possible.

Fremont, CA – There are a few places where a fragile computer wouldn’t dare venture, such as a hard-edged factory floor or dusty construction site. Here, the hazard of irreparable damage to both the hardware and your data skyrockets. But now, there’s a computer that can handle the blows over and over––and it’s all in a compact box. GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, has compressed its military-grade durable design and versatile computing into the revolutionary RT10 series of tablet PCs. Featuring a touchscreen, 10.2” widescreen display and Windows 7 compatibility, the RT10 tablets pack all that and more into the ultimate portable package.

“Our RT10 series of fully-rugged tablet PCs redefine the concept of on-the-job computing, making them perfect for the harsh working conditions of industrial, construction and public works projects,” said Steven Gau, GammaTech president. “Now data processing and recording is no longer restricted to a far-off office; any RT10 model can be toted around to take notes right there on site, with virtually no fear of damage from external forces.”

At just five pounds with an attached stylus, the GammaTech RT10 tablet PCs are easy to carry while making the rounds. The high-resolution (1024x600) WSVGA TFT LCD display features an LED backlight to eliminate eyestrain, while the resistive touchscreen responds to both stylus and fingertips alike. A nine-cell Smart lithium-ion battery provides up to six hours of life, so your trips around the factory or site will never be interrupted by the need to charge. And in these hard work environments where technology is extremely susceptible to damage from encroaching dirt and liquids, the RT10 series meet military 810G standards for their durability: the fully rugged and sealed design completely guards internal components, making the tablet drop-proof, spill-proof, shock-proof, dust-proof and watertight. With its built-in attention to military standards, the RT10 series is ideal for demanding operational environments. From military flight line operations through commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul demands, the RT10 tablets PCs are an ideal combination of form, function and survivability.

The RT10 series tablet PCs are available in two different models:

• RT10A: the core tablet, featuring an Intel® Atom N270 1.6GHz processor.

• RT10D: features an Intel® Core Duo U2500 ULV 1.2GHz dual-core processor for maximum speed and efficiency.

The GammaTech RT10 tablet PCs support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies and run on Windows 7 Professional, Vista Business and XP Table Edition operating systems. Other features include an AC power connector, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, slots for both regular and mini SD cards and a docking station with four more USB 2.0 ports.

Availability

The RT10 series––along with the entire GammaTech product line–– are available to industry professionals, group purchasing organizations, government entities and universities through authorized GammaTech resellers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.gammatechusa.com.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

For over two decades, GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers throughout North America. GammaTech promotes its award-winning, built-to-order durable mobile computers designed for business, government, healthcare, fire, law enforcement and public safety entities. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support. For more information about GammaTech products, visit www.gammatechusa.com.

