Getac Increases Performance on Popular B300 Rugged Notebook with Intel Core i7 2.0 Processor and Turbo-Boost Technology

1400 NITs QuadraClear™ Display, 22-Hour Battery Life*, HDMI port, Gobi™ 2000 Mobile Broadband Technology and Backlit Keyboard Protected By a 5-Year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

IRVINE, CA. -, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced it is incorporating Intel’s powerful Core™ i7 2.0 GHz processor, MAX 2.8GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, into its popular B300 rugged notebook. This includes 4MB of Intel L3 Smart Cache readily available to each of the processor cores, improving efficiency while increasing processor speed. At only 25-watt consumption, the Core i7-620LM helps the B300 increase system speeds by up to 67% versus the previous generation.**

The B300 offers two display options -- a 700 NITs display, and the best-in-class rating of 1400 NITs display, which includes Getac’s exclusive QuadraClear display for easy viewing in extreme lighting conditions such as direct sunlight and reflective conditions including sand and snow. An HDMI port joins the standard VGA port allowing a multiple-monitor battlefield-ready solution. The -20 degree low-temperature option is now standard on all pre-configured sku’s. The B300 can also be configured with a dual battery option that provides up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. And, Gobi 2000 mobile broadband technology is now available as a pre-configured sku for quick delivery.

“With the latest Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, an even brighter QuadraClear Display and Gobi 2000 mobile broadband technology options, the B300 is ideally suited for the most demanding jobs,” said Jim Rimay, president, Getac. “We took one of the industry’s most popular rugged notebook computers and made it even better.”

The B300 is certified to MIL-STD-810G for ruggedness and shock protection and is certified to IP65 rating for protection from water and dust. Additional options for the B300 include the MIL-STD-810F – 509.4 for protection from Salt Fog, MIL-STD-3009 NRA & NRB for Night Vision and every B300 is Mil-STD-461F ready requiring only the purchase of a MIL-STD-461F power supply for electromagnetic interference applications.

A built-in security feature using Intel® vPro™ technology enables IT specialists to maximize hardware-assisted security to better maintain, manage, and protect their business PCs. The B300 has a conveniently located finger print reader adjacent to the touchpad for the security required by government and corporate data management. Configured with a built-in Smart Card reader, the B300 increases identification & authentication security on administrator and remote access accounts while security criteria EAL 5+ encrypts valuable data by hardware, making data transfer more secure. Staying connected on the job is easy with the B300, which includes wireless options for Bluetooth, WLAN, GPS and 3G.

Pricing***

The B300 has a suggested retail price starting at $3,799 (US).

The well equipped (BWA141) with the QuadraClear Display has a suggested retail price of $4,499 (US), and includes:

- QuadraClear 1400 NITs touch screen display;

- 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7-620LM processor with 4MB of L3 cache;

- 2GB of 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM memory;

- 250GB Serial ATA hard drive; and

- MultiDrive DVD Drive;

The 3G equipped (BWA148) with the QuadraClear Display has a suggested retail price of $4,899 (US), and includes:

- QuadraClear 1400 NITs touch screen display;

- 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7-620LM processor with 4MB of L3 cache;

- 2GB of 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM memory;

- 250GB Serial ATA hard drive;

- MultiDrive DVD Drive;

- Gobi 2000 Mobile Broadband Technology Module

- WLAN/WWAN pass-through antennas

As with all of Getac’s fully rugged notebook, tablet and convertible computers, the B300 is backed by the industry’s best 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that the B300 is covered by a warranty that includes damage that occurs due to accidental acts and environmental exposure. The new B300 will be available at the end of October through Getac Authorized Dealers.

* Up to 22 hour battery life with dual battery configuration

** Testing conducted by Getac in July 2010. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of the B300 at the time of testing.

Specifications, availability and price subject to change without notice. Actual prices determined by individual resellers and may vary.

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2009 consolidated revenue 18.3 billion USD) was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Getac's business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and rugged handheld devices for military, police, government, communications, manufacturing and transportation applications ranging from fully rugged and commercial-grade rugged. Getac's strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of customization and all-aspect hardware-software integration solutions. Apart from the rugged computing business, Getac is also involved with the design and manufacture of plastic and lightweight metal components. The acquisition of Waffer Technology in 2009 has made Getac the world's third largest aluminum-magnesium alloy producer.