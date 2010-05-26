Getac PS236 Handheld Device and V100 Convertible Notebook Receive “Best Choice” Awards Presented by Computex Taipei

Judges Agree Getac Products Excel in Areas of Innovation, Functionality, and Export Potential

IRVINE, CA. - GETAC Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced today that Computex has selected the Getac PS236 portable handheld device and V100 convertible notebook as Best Choice awards for 2010 during its annual trade show in Taipei. Both products were selected for the prestigious award after passing three comprehensive stages of judging. The PS236 received top honors in the Communication category while the V100 was recognized in the Computer and System category. Both products were selected for their innovation, overall functionality, and export potential based on market need and international appeal.

“Getac is pleased that the Computex Best Choice awards has recognized our products for their innovation, functionality, and international appeal during this year’s show,” says Jim Rimay, president, Getac. “Getac’s rugged design, advanced features, and functionality in the most extreme working conditions is why government entities such as the military, and other industrial organizations choose Getac for on-site and general field use.”

To ensure that all nominated products were adjudicated in a fair and impartial manner, Computex organizers enlisted a group of well-rounded judges from government entities, academia, research analysts, respected journalists, and industry experts. Furthermore, organizers invited international media to participate in the adjudication process.

Getac PS236 Rugged Handheld Device

For field-based personnel, real-time communications in all forms is the most critical aspect of their job and the Getac PS236 provides it all in one handheld device. The built-in GPS gives exact location coordinates to within 5 meters and its built-in camera allows users to capture critical data and transmit with description tags specifying details of the photos. Using Getac’s proprietary Geo-Tagging application, users can quickly tag a variety of geographic information including GPS, E-Compass, and Altimeter, into the JPEG file, and share valuable findings with the front office.

Getac V100 Rugged Notebook / Tablet PC

One of the most important features of a rugged mobile computer is the ability to view the display in direct sunlight. Getac’s V100 fully-rugged convertible computer offers Getac’s exclusive breakthrough QuadraClear™ technology with touchscreen, allowing for optimal viewability in direct sunlight. QuadraClear™ utilizes special anti-reflective coatings, linear and circular polarizers and a 1200 nit LED display to create this innovative technology. This technology allows our military personnel to read even the most complex maps or “intel” in the bright desert sunlight—an environment which would render most LCD’s unreadable. The Getac V100 is covered by the industry’s-best 5 year bumper-to-bumper warranty.