Getac Rugged Notebook and Convertible Now Verizon Wireless Network Ready

B300 Rugged Notebook and V100 Rugged Convertible Integrate Verizon Wireless’ 3G Network for Expanded Wireless Coverage

IRVINE, CA. - Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced today that its best selling B300 rugged notebook computer and V100 rugged convertible are now Verizon Wireless Network Ready and will incorporate the company’s 3G wireless network for expanded wireless coverage. The certification is especially beneficial to Getac customers in the public safety, utilities, construction, and military professions who often work in remote areas where coverage is weak.

3G-equipped notebooks provide fast and convenient built-in mobile broadband access over wireless cellular networks, eliminating the need to carry external data cards or search for Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Access to Verizon’s 3G wireless network has made two of the best rugged notebook solutions for field use even better,” explains Jim Rimay, president, Getac. “This will provide our customers with greater options for their wireless needs and increase productivity by ensuring they can stay connected, which is absolutely critical for our customers.”

“Getac’s products provide mobile users with tools to improve productivity when away from the office,” said Anthony A. Lewis, vice president of Open Development at Verizon Wireless. “As businesses have the need to stay connected no matter where work happens, they can be confident that these devices combined with the Verizon Wireless network will help them do just that.”

Getac B300

The B300’s durability, dependability and advanced performance technology are a few reasons why it is Getac’s best selling rugged notebook. The B300 offers Getac’s exclusive QuadraClear™ Technology with touchscreen, which utilizes special anti-reflective coatings, linear and circular polarizers and a 1200 nit LED display for optimal viewability in direct sunlight. Battery life is extremely important in the field, and due to superior power management technology and advanced display technology, the Getac B300 offers up to 12 hours* of battery life on a single charge allowing extended use in remote areas where access to additional power may not be available. Users also have the option of placing a second battery in the media bay for an additional 12 hours* of battery life. The Getac B300 is covered by the industry’s-best 5 year bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Getac V100

One of the most important features of a rugged mobile computer is the ability to view the display in direct sunlight. Getac’s V100 fully-rugged convertible computer offers Getac’s exclusive breakthrough QuadraClear™ technology with touchscreen, allowing for optimal viewability in direct sunlight. QuadraClear™ utilizes special anti-reflective coatings, linear and circular polarizers and a 1200 nit LED display to create this innovative technology. This technology allows our military personnel to read even the most complex maps or “intel” in the bright desert sunlight—an environment which would render most LCD’s unreadable. The Getac V100 is covered by the industry’s-best 5 year bumper-to-bumper warranty.

About Getac

Getac Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Getac Technology Corporation. Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2009 consolidated revenue 18.3 billion USD) was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Getac’s business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and rugged handheld devices for military, police, government, communications, manufacturing and transportation applications ranging from fully rugged and commercial-grade rugged. Getac’s strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of customization and all-aspect hardware-software integration solutions. Apart from the rugged computing business, Getac is also involved with the design and manufacture of plastic and lightweight metal components. The acquisition of Waffer Technology in 2009 has made Getac the world’s third largest aluminum-magnesium alloy producer. For more information, visit us.getac.com.

*Battery life testing conducted under BatteryMark 4.0.1. Battery performance will vary based on software applications, wireless settings, power management settings, LCD brightness, customized modules and environmental conditions. As with all batteries, maximum capacity decreases with time and use and may eventually need to be replaced by a Getac service provider. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings.

© 2010 Getac Inc. All rights reserved. Getac and the Getac logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Getac Technology Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

All other brands and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.