Upgraded Getac E100 Fully Rugged Tablet PC Offers Most Comprehensive Features Ideal for Field Applications

E100 Packs Impressive Features Into 3-Pound Frame, Including 800 NITS Display with Hot-Swapping battery, 3G Wireless Network, and the industry’s-best 5 Year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

IRVINE, CA. - Getac Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, has upgraded its lightweight E100 fully rugged tablet PC designed to meet the growing demand for highly functional, all-in-one solutions for customer service, utility workers and general field use. With its improved CPU, expanded storage capacity to accommodate larger digital files, and solid state drive, the new Getac E100 has been designed as a power tool for field service personnel in all industries.

Weighing in at just 3 pounds, the compact E100 is one of the lightest Rugged tablet PC on the market. Safely nestled in its rugged magnesium alloy case are some of the most advanced technologies essential to providing maximum productivity, security, and connectivity in the field. For starters, the E100 meets MIL-STD-810G and IP65 standards for durability and protection against dirt, dust, water, motion, vibration, temperature and other factors that would severely damage or disable a commercial-grade PC. In addition, its standard solid state drive further protect files and documents from vibrations, accidental drops, and other physical abuse typically encountered in the field and is ideal for extreme temperature environments.

Getac has also incorporated its advanced LED backlight and anti-reflective technologies into the E100 with an 800 NITs sunlight readable display with touchscreen easy readability of screen contents, even in direct sunlight. Another essential feature for field workers is the new embedded backup battery to allow hot-swapping with spare batteries. Users can now safely replace battery packs without having to shut down the system or lose valuable information in the process.

“The upgraded E100 offers substantial performance improvements at a competitive price that makes it attractive for deployment to an entire field-based workforce,” said Jim Rimay, president, GETAC. “It fills a tremendous void in the Rugged marketplace for a lightweight tablet PC that provides nearly every advanced feature and function essential to field operations while offering all the convenience of a compact device that can balance in the palm of your hand.”

The E100 gets a significant speed bump with its new 1.6GHz processor that offers up to 5 hours of battery life. The rugged tablet PC also includes an RS-232 Serial port, two USB ports, an option for dual smart card readers for special applications and requirements, embedded microphone, 812.11a/g/n wireless LAN, Giga LAN and Bluetooth 2.0 as standard features with optional 3G Network connectivity for those who need wireless in the field. Getac’s exclusive fanless design provides cool, quiet operation

Numerous additional options, including Getac’s Pro Custom “Build-to-Order’ services, are also available. Options include a vehicle dock, carrying case, and portable dual-battery charger.