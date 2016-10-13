LILEE Systems Partners with Presidio to Bring Fog Computing and Reliable Communications to Law Enforcement

SAN JOSE, Calif. – October, 2016 ‒ A police patrol car arrives at an incident. An officer enters the license plates of nearby cars, which are forwarded to the command center. The patrol car camera captures the images of several faces, which are sent to a processor in the car. In near real time, diagnostics in the car inform the officer that one person has a warrant out for arrest. Within seconds, officers rapidly disarm and arrest the person. Several seconds later, the command center informs the officer the suspect’s car is stolen.

The ability to process information via fog computing within the car combined with a cloud-based network connection back to the command center enabled officers to shave seconds off their response time, defusing the incident quickly and enhancing the safety of officers and citizens.

LILEE Systems, a leading provider of advanced mobile connectivity solutions and an emerging innovator in cloud-based network solutions, announced today the availability of its solutions for law enforcement and first responders based on TransAir™ STS series gateways and T-Cloud platform. STS and T-Cloud enable police, fire and rescue departments, ambulances and paramedics, and other critical first responders to more rapidly and reliably network, track, control, and interact with their mobile and fixed assets to improve operations, reduce costs, and, most importantly, increase safety and save lives.

This solution builds on LILEE’s September launch of its TransAir STS gateways and T-Cloud network management solution.

“Presidio is excited to partner with LILEE Systems to offer law enforcement agencies comprehensive, connected vehicle technology and surveillance capabilities,” said Shawn Rahn, vice president, Internet of Things at Presidio. “As a full-service IoT solutions integrator, we can help equip our nation’s law enforcement and first responder communities to make smarter and quicker decisions, without having to architect a complex solution out of many technology components. By working closely with leading technology providers such as LILEE as part of this solution, Presidio can play a part in making our communities safer and overall a better place.”

Presidio is a leading U.S.-based IT solutions provider offering consulting, IT design, optimization and implementation, and IT-as-a-Service to state and local governments and other markets.

“Presidio has a superior reputation for providing innovative solutions to law enforcement and other industries. Presidio’s selection of LILEE’s hardware and software for its connected law enforcement offering validates our approach to fog computing and high-performance connectivity,” said John Marshall senior vice president, Sales and Marketing at LILEE Systems. “Our ability to integrate processing in the field with cloud computing brings a new level of capabilities to law enforcement, which will translate to enhanced safety and efficiency.”

LILEE Systems’ TransAir STS gateways for law enforcement offers multiple wired and wireless connectivity options fully integrated into one solution and are installed in distributed assets, such as a police patrol car, fire truck, or ambulance. They include an onboard application engine (processor) that enables enterprise applications to run in a fog computing architecture, integrating on-site and in-cloud computing.

LILEE T-Cloud is a cloud-based solution that provides network management, autoprovisioning and the ability for third-party software providers to integrate with STS gateways. Connection to T-Cloud, via LTE-A, Wi-Fi or Ethernet, allows continuous remote access to IoT data, analytics, and the ability to perform critical asset management functions including zero-touch on-board application upgrades and configuration.

The LILEE STS solution for law enforcement integrates field-tested, proven products, such as the Panasonic Arbitrator and Bittium SafeMove software, for real-time connections to operations support, better enabling mobile Wi-Fi, video evidence storage and offloading, and end-to-end secured communications.

For more information about LILEE Solutions for Law Enforcement and First

Responders, please click here. For general STS series and T-Cloud inquiries, please click here.

About LILEE Systems:

LILEE Systems, recently listed as an Inc. 500 fastest growing private company, delivers integrated, open, and reliable industrial IoT wireless and wired connectivity solutions incorporating hardware, software, and services. LILEE solutions are improving operating efficiency and reducing costs in a wide range of industries. LILEE is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Taipei and Amsterdam.

About Presidio:

Presidio is a leading US-based IT solutions provider offering consulting, IT design, optimization and implementation, and IT-as-a-Service. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we architect technology solutions that address their evolving business needs. Our approach blends the credibility to deliver practical results today, with the creativity to drive the business visions of tomorrow. More than 2,700 Presidio professionals, 1,500 of whom are engineers with over 5,800 industry-leading certifications, are based in 60+ offices across the US. We serve over 6,500 clients through a unique, local delivery model while capitalizing on our scale as a $2.8 billion national industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. Presidio is owned by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Presidio is a registered trademark of Presidio LLC.

For Sales and Partner inquiries contact:

LILEE Systems

+1 (408) 988-8672

sales@lileesystems.com