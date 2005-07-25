Royal Canadian Mounted Police chooses Sierra Wireless rugged wireless modems for wireless data access

Sierra Wireless MP 775 and MP 555 rugged wireless modems will provide ready access to real-time information from police vehicles nationwide

Vancouver, British Columbia - Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR - TSX: SW) today announced that Sierra Wireless mobile products were selected as part of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP’s) standing offer for complete mobile workstation systems, established with Nisha Technologies Inc. and Itronix Canada Ltd. The RCMP will deploy a combination of Sierra Wireless MP 775 GPS and MP 555 GPS rugged vehicle-mounted wireless modems, as well as Itronix GoBook(R) III rugged notebook computers, to its officers across the country. The mobile systems will allow them to quickly access dispatch information and records databases from wherever they are.

The RCMP, a longstanding Sierra Wireless customer, has successfully used MP 200 CDPD modems for seven years, and is upgrading to the MP 775 and MP 555 to take advantage of widespread coverage and the faster data transmission rates available on newer cellular data networks. The higher bandwidth available with newer wireless data network technology will allow officers to more easily access larger files, such as images, and download data stored on secure servers up to four times faster than before.

“Having a durable, reliable wireless data connection has become critical to our officers, who need access to information in order to effectively assess situations and make decisions in the field,” said Raymond St-Jean, Senior Systems Engineer for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. “Our positive experience with the performance of Sierra Wireless products over the last seven years makes us confident in selecting Sierra Wireless products as we migrate to next generation technology.”

“Sierra Wireless MP products have been specifically designed to meet the needs of customers like the RCMP, providing a dependable communications link under demanding conditions,” said Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Sierra Wireless. “We are proud to count the RCMP among our repeat customers, and that our technology can help officers stay connected and improve safety and efficiency.”

Sierra Wireless MP products are designed for use in the public safety, field service, and transportation industries and include an integrated GPS module for vehicle tracking. Built for demanding environments, the MP 775 GPS and the MP 555 GPS operate in extreme temperatures (-40C to +75C) and meet U.S. Military and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J1455 specifications for vibration, shock, drop, splash, and humidity. The MP 775 GPS provides access to EDGE and GSM/GPRS networks on all four frequency bands used worldwide. The MP 555 GPS offers connectivity to CDMA 1X networks, widely available across North America.

For more information about the Sierra Wireless MP series of rugged wireless modems, please visit www.sierrawireless.com/ProductsOrdering/mobile.asp, or contact the Sierra Wireless Sales Desk by calling 604-232-1488 or e-mailing sales@sierrawireless.com.