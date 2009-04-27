Wireless Begins Shipment of 3GPP-Based PCI Express® Mini Card

Panasonic Toughbook CF-U1 first mobile computing platform to test and integrate internal add-on card to deliver an enhanced broadband experience for government or commercial applications. London, UK – BAPCO 2009, Stand 250 - April 22, 2009 – IPWireless, a pioneer in developing and delivering next generation silicon, software and network infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has begun shipping PCI Express Mini Cards to its customers. The IPWireless TD-CDMA PCI Express Mini Card, PEM-2500, is powered by IPWireless’ latest generation 3GPP TD-CDMA System-on-a-Chip ASIC and features advanced functions including Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO), Intercell Interference Mitigation (IIM), receiver diversity and adaptive modulation/coding to deliver an optimized and unmatched broadband wireless experience for the most demanding applications. The radio frequency circuit is based on a single-chip direct-conversion radio transceiver featuring two independent receiver paths to provide outstanding diversity performance. The PEM is designed initially for the BRS/EBS band in United States and is compatible with the global UMTS extension band and the architecture is readily adaptable to a wide range of TDD and FDD bands. Automatic duplex modes (TDD and FDD), channel bandwidth adaptation utilizing multiple chip rate support and programmable filtering in the PEM automatically detects and adapts to the network configuration making it ideal for a whole range of frequency bands and applications. The PEM is targeted to be embedded into many existing devices such as UMPCs, broadband routers, biometric computers, tablet PCs as well as being the best fit for customized outdoor solutions for traffic control management, remote machinery control and fixed wireless systems with extended range. The IPWireless PEM was designed with high specification features, such as extended temperature range to make it ideal for integration into ruggedised devices and to enable mobile broadband access for the most demanding public safety and mission critical applications. IPWireless has fully tested and integrated the PEM into the Panasonic Toughbook CF-U1, a rugged ultra-mobile device, which will be available in the third quarter of 2009. “In response to growing customer demand, IPWireless has developed a PCI Express Mini Card that provides the high performance, and cost effective form factor users require while supporting the highest data rates in commercial 3G solutions, up to 15Mbps on the downlink and 7.8Mbps uplink for 10MHz TDD spectrum, and a wider operating temperature range that sets it apart from alternative solutions,’ said Malcolm Gordon, Chief Operating Officer, IPWireless. “We are committed to delivering innovative 3G solutions that simplify and enhance the mobile broadband experience and the introduction of our PEM is further testament to our leadership in the mobile broadband market for government wireless networks.” IPWireless will be exhibiting jointly with Northrop Grumman at the British Association of Public Safety Communications Officers (BAPCO) annual conference and exhibition to be held 21-23 April 2009 at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London,UK. The companies will be located at stand 250. About IPWireless Founded in 1999, IPWireless is a pioneer in developing and delivering next generation silicon, software, and network infrastructure wireless solutions that are based on 3GPP, the world’s leading mobile standard path. Our UMTS mobile broadband technologies have been deployed by a set of marquee customers around the globe in both the commercial and government markets. IPWireless is headquartered in San Bruno, California, and operates a technology development center in Chippenham, UK. For more information, visit the company’s Web site at www.ipwireless.com