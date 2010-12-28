XTS CORP is Making Business and Institutions More Secure

The XTS-MDVRs -Provide the perfect surveillance solution for vehicles (Mobile Applications). This equipment has H.264 video compression and a Stand Alone linux based Real time operating system that provides maximum stability. Its rugged construction features a special anti-vibration and anti-vandalic system.

Mobile DVRs from XTS Corp product line is making private and public entities more secured. Device attributes such as two way communications, real time video monitoring with 3G, GPS system and FREE software from XTS Mobile DVRs make it a perfect solution for mobile applications. XTS- MDVR’s record the video with GPS positioning and high resolution video recording. With features such as Geo Fence, speed alarm, and alarm inputs as standard features allow the monitoring system to have complete control of different variables of the mobile application. Using the latest in technology, XTS offers users intelligent solutions that changes the way security professionals look at security in Latin America and USA. With high-end products empowered by the latest technology comes the need to educate customer. Technical support from XTS is ready to answer any questions about their software, and firmware

About XTS CORP Company

XTS Corp is one of the fastest growing independent manufacturers of video security equipment with global presence in the market. We provide a complete line of Video security systems like CCTV and Fiber Optic transmission products for all surveillance needs. XTS was founded by a group of recognized entrepreneurs and professionals of the security industry. Together we offer over 50 years of collective experience in engineering, sales, business development, project design, Product development, distribution strategies and marketing in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2004, the company is headquartered in Medley, Florida, USA with regional offices in Mexico, Central America, and South America. All our manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and our core products have been tested and approved to meet the UL, CE, RoHS, IP and FCC standards.