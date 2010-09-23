Dynamic Systems Announces Law Enforcement Barcode Equipment & Inventory Manager Software

Redmond, Washington- Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Redmond, Washington software developer specializing in data collection applications has announced a low cost equipment and inventory manager for law enforcement agencies based on bar code technology.

About Dynamic Systems (DSI)

In business since 1981, DSI provides bar code systems that track equipment, inventory, documents, time sheets, capital assets and equipment due for maintenance or service. Bar code data collection has been proven to be the most accurate and efficient method of tracking or counting items.

Release of Equipment Manager Software

DSI has announced the immediate release of Equipment Manager, targeted for Law Enforcement Agencies who want to reduce the loss of gear and save time tracking down which piece of equipment is checked out to which officer. The program reports when an inspection is due on items such as laptops, weapons, tasers and vests, and keeps track of the expiration date of consumables such as OC Spray. It is easy to check in and out shotguns and long rifles for every shift. The system can report the overall value of the agency’s inventory which will allow annual budgets for equipment to be set. The inventory module will keep track of class B items such as batons, masks, gloves, and handcuffs. “I’m impressed with the simplicity and adaptability of your equipment management system. It’s affordable for almost all agencies, even those with just a few employees,” stated Bill Allen, Process Control Consultant.

Cost Justification

If it requires one minute checking an item in and out, and if the agency’s staff spends even 20 minutes a day searching for items or servicing equipment, the overhead savings is dramatic. “Loss of equipment and malfunctioning gear can be a major overhead cost for agencies. Our customers see a typical payback for the Equipment Manager within 3-4 months,” states Alison Falco, President of Dynamic Systems.