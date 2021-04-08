First Arriving partners with netDuty to simplify scheduling for emergency response agencies through its digital dashboards

Online calendar and time tracking system streamlines the complex scheduling needs of first responders and improves operational efficiency.

RICHMOND, Va. — First Arriving, a leader in providing technology and marketing services for fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies has partnered netDuty, an online workforce management system for emergency response agencies, to deliver streamlined scheduling solutions through First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards.

netDuty delivers an easy to use, yet powerful solution for managing the complex scheduling needs of emergency response agencies. netDuty meets the challenges that first responders face and has custom tools to overcome the complexities of scheduling and time tracking, minimizing paperwork and increasing efficiency.

First Arriving’s integration with netDuty shows a daily roster right on each customer’s Digital Dashboards. It also allows for personnel assignments, events, notes, and a sign-up feature to be displayed front and center.

“The integration between netDuty and First Arriving provides our shared users another channel of communication for daily operations,” said Allen Fremier, President, netDuty Online. “Together, we ensure relevant and timely information is easily available to department personnel in a consistent, accessible manner.”

“Partnering with netDuty has simplified scheduling for First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard customers,” said Ross Hopkins, Product Director, Digital Dashboards, First Arriving. “This integration saves departments valuable time and resources by bringing time-consuming processes online.”

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard systems service fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, courts, and local governments. From small volunteer departments to some of the nation’s largest public safety agencies, First Arriving’s Dashboards now serve departments in more than 30 states coast-to-coast.

To learn more about First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards, visit: firstarriving.com/dashboards.

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards provide full integration with a growing network of more than 100 leading third party technology platforms, features and service providers. For a complete list of First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard integrations and features, visit: firstarriving.com/integrations.

About First Arriving

First Arriving is a leading technology and marketing company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local government. First Arriving provides innovative solutions, including digital signage, websites, video production, and recruitment marketing that transform and engage. First Arriving’s clients include renowned public safety brands, departments and agencies of all sizes, associations, and nonprofits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit: firstarriving.com.

About netDuty

netDuty’s online workforce management system provides online scheduling, task management and timesheets tools for local government departments, with an emphasis on the specialized needs of Fire and Law Enforcement agencies. With customers throughout the United States, netDuty provides an affordable solution for small and mid-sized organizations. For more information, visit: dutycalendar.com.