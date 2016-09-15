NC4 provides grant services to help organizations fight crime using NC4 Street Smart

Partnership to help law enforcement agencies simplify the grants process

EL SEGUNDO, CA – NC4, a leader in revolutionizing safety and security and an innovator in law enforcement technology, has partnered with PoliceGrantsHelp.com to provide grant services to identify and help law enforcement organizations submit grant requests. The goal of this program is to provide thorough information about available grants and the tools to create successful applications. The team of law enforcement grant experts at PoliceGrantsHelp.com offer a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: grant research, grant alerts, application help and custom grant writing services.

“Partnering with PoliceGrantsHelp.com is part of NC4’s overall effort to help law enforcement agencies fight crime using NC4 Street Smart and other NC4 solutions,” said Rob Wolf, Vice President, NC4 Public Safety. “With many city and county law enforcement budgets being cut, grants have become a critical source of funding for departments across the county. We are happy to be able to provide a comprehensive resource to assist law enforcement agencies in finding and applying for these grants.”

NC4 Street Smart is a daily-use crime-fighting solution that arms police officers with critical real-time data while patrolling the streets. It’s a law enforcement solution that maximizes policing effectiveness with continuously updated crime maps, bulletins and blogs. It gives officers the ability to share relevant information quickly and provides officers on patrol with a daily-use tool for logging and quickly finding crime-related information and intelligence in near real-time.

Click here to obtain grant assistance for NC4 Street Smart.

About NC4

NC4 delivers safety and security solutions for both business and government organizations. We revolutionize how organizations and communities collect, manage, share and disseminate information to reduce cyber threats, fight crime, mitigate risks, and manage incidents. NC4 also provides secure communication and collaborating solutions for public and private sector communities.

NC4 solutions are used by private sector companies involved in financial services, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as other industries. In the public sector, NC4 solutions are used by federal, state and local agencies in homeland security, emergency management and law enforcement disciplines. NC4 takes a comprehensive and integrated approach to safety and security by providing: cyber threat exchanges that drive the development of a sharing culture and circles of trust; global security and travel intelligence, analysis, traveler tracking, and relevant real-time threat alerting to mitigate enterprise risks; and a common operating picture for fighting crime and managing emergencies. For information about NC4, visit www.NC4.com or call toll-free, 1-877-624-4999.

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com’s mission is to provide members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. We feature the most extensive police grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities. PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more. Our grant assistance program includes a number of options for police departments seeking assistance in securing grant funding.