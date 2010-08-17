San Diego Police Department Selects Dynamic Instruments for its Next Generation Dispatch Voice Recording System

Second Generation Di Customer; Reliability, Service, Ease of Use Key Decision Factors in San Dieogo PD Selection.

San Diego, CA – Dynamic Instruments, a leading manufacturer of voice recording systems and related software tools for performance improvement and liability protection, announced today it has been selected by San Diego Police Department (SDPD) to supply the next generation voice recording system for its 911 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Center and Dispatch Operations. San Diego is the eighth largest city in the United States and the second largest in California. It has varied demographics, a wide ranging topology, and a diverse economy requiring innovative ways to fight crime and improve the quality of life for all San Diegans. Reliable voice recording is essential to support the public safety services it provides.

The solution that SDPD selected included redundant DI Reliant digital voice recorders; central storage functionality for data backup and playback; incident recreation software; plus installation, training and extended support services. The DI Reliant recorders will integrate analog radio, digital phones, and pending VoIP (voice over internet protocol) telecommunications inputs, all in a single chassis. The central storage application utilizes innovative, proven data management and back-up technology. The easy to use incident recreation software will be provided as both a desktop and web based application. The system also comes with network monitoring and quality assurance software applications. This is SDPD’s second generation of Dynamic Instruments equipment.

“Dynamic Instruments is extremely proud to have been selected by San Diego PD for its next generation voice logging system. San Diego PD is one of the largest agencies in the country, andas such, demands an extremely reliable and easy to use system. These were key factors in their decision along with the ability to provide excellent service. DI looks forward to continually supporting San Diego PD as a partner as its telecommunications and recording environment continues to change and evolve.” said Rob Swette, VP & GM of Dynamic Instruments.

“San Diego PD reflects the results of our continued focus and commitment on making our products the most reliable and easy to use, while at the same time meeting the demanding needs of managing a complex 911 center.” continued Rob Swette.

For more information on Dynamic Instruments and its voice recording products, visit http://www.dynamicinst.com.

About Dynamic Instruments

Dynamic Instruments is a San Diego-based manufacturer of digital voice logging recorders used by some of the most prestigious public safety agencies, security-conscious corporations and commercial contact centers. The company is known for its world-class lean manufacturing processes, ISO 9001:2008 quality certification and well-designed products.