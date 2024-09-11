Traka Assa Abloy enhances key and asset management solutions with new Software House C•Cure 9000 integration

PRESS RELEASE

OLNEY, England — Traka, an ASSA ABLOY company and a global leader in intelligent key management solutions, is pleased to announce its latest advancement in key and asset management solutions by integrating with C•CURE 9000 Web Service API platform through its partnership with Johnson Controls.

Integrating Traka’s cutting-edge key and asset management solutions with C•CURE 9000 offers users a seamless, real-time synchronization experience. By aligning with Software House’s Connected Partner Program, Traka ensures administrators can manage their keys and assets more efficiently, benefiting from improved operational efficiencies and streamlined processes.

Louise Mustafa, Integrations Product Manager for Traka ASSA ABLOY, emphasized the importance of this integration: “The integration of Traka with C•CURE 9000 demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers through the Software House Connected Partner Program to take advantage of the latest features C•CURE 9000 offers. This seamless integration allows administrators to manage access to keys and assets efficiently, ensuring real-time synchronization and enhanced operational efficiency. Our goal is to provide a robust, scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”

The latest release of C•CURE 9000 supports legacy integrations and significantly enhances Traka’s solutions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

- Seamless Integration: Traka’s key and asset management systems now seamlessly integrate with C•CURE 9000, ensuring a unified user experience.

- Real-Time Synchronization: The integration ensures real-time updates, providing accurate and current information across systems.

- Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Administrators can streamline operations with improved access management capabilities and operational workflows.

About Traka:

Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a full solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group. Being a global leader in access solutions, the Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and holds leading positions in areas such as efficient door opening, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Their solutions help organizations better control their important assets, improving productivity and accountability, and reducing risk in critical processes. Traka continuously invests in the development of technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Their solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

Traka is a global organization with local support working to define processes, being local when you need us and global when it counts.

Learn more about Traka and its full line of key and asset management solutions for nearly every industry sector at www.traka.com.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. With 120,000 employees, the company creates intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and next-generation transportation systems. Johnson Controls is committed to sustainability and helping customers win, leveraging its strategic focus on buildings and energy growth platforms. For more information, visit Johnson Controls, Inc. or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Software House:

Software House, a part of Johnson Controls, is a global leader in integrated security solutions. Their products and services are designed to deliver reliable, scalable, and innovative solutions for a broad range of industries, helping organizations achieve their security and operational goals through advanced technology and integration.

For more information on Traka’s key and asset management solutions and this exciting new integration, please visit traka.com or contact Heather Fraser.