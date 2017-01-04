ArmorerLink and CAMCODE exhibiting at SHOT Show 2017 supplier showcase

HILLSBORO, Ore. — This year, SHOT has introduced a supplier show that starts Monday, January 16, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Palazzo Ballroom, 5th floor, Venetian Hotel Meetings Rooms, Las Vegas.

ArmorerLink and CAMCODE will be co-exhibiting at SHOT Supplier Showcase (Booth S1211) offering solutions to manufacturers who are looking at automating their research and development armory or developing a custom software solution.

ArmorerLink offers law enforcement agencies and manufacturers simple and cost effective software solutions for firearm and equipment tracking, training and maintenance.

CAMCODE provides durable bar code labels and direct part marking services for customized weapons marking. Whether for compliance standards like ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) or general asset tracking, Camcode’s advanced processes are used to assess and mark thousands of different types of weapons with various surfaces and conditions. Camcode has installed marks on hundreds of thousands of weapons, including small arms and communications assets for the U.S. military, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence and the Australian Special Operations Command. The company’s experience ensures your marks last the life of the weapon.

ArmorerLink President Joe Ganete said, “We’ve relied on CAMCODE mil-spec bar code labels and services since 2013. CAMCODE delivers consistent quality and services to our law enforcement and manufacturer customer base. Our alliance with CAMCODE greatly benefits our customers.”

ArmorerLink will be introducing ArmorerLink Firearm Management Software (ALFMS) version 4.0 which includes a new function for attaching CAMCODE Engineering Specifications(asset label placement instructions) to inventory items. This functionality provides ALFMS users another level of asset marking organization to ensure consistent item marking and quality assurance.

To learn how Armorer Link and CAMCODE can help you, visit us at booth S1211 or call toll free (800) 571-0753.

About ArmorerLink

Launched in 2014, ArmorerLink has created a comprehensive armory and firearm management solution that far exceeds mere tracking capability. ArmorerLink offers leading edge products and services that link risk and performance for not only agencies, but the men and women who serve.