Axis Communications joins Convergint Technologies in major initiative to boost visitor safety at the National Mall in Washington, DC

Axis and Security Industry Partners Deliver Innovative Technology Solutions for America’s Most Treasured Memorials and Monuments

CHELMSFORD, Mass., - The National Mall is America’s most-visited national park, playing host to historic events, celebrations, demonstrations, and everyday gatherings each year. In efforts to boost public safety and situational awareness for the National Mall and surrounding monuments and memorials, Axis Communications, the global leader in network video, joins Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, to deploy a state-of-the-art security system for the National Park Service.

Axis Communications, along with eleven industry partners, combined their technology, services and expertise to design and deploy the technology infrastructure necessary to improve safety at the National Mall and surrounding historical monuments, which experiences more than 35 million visitors annually. Convergint Technologies initiated the project with the National Park Service and United States Park Police in early 2019.

“Axis Communications is proud to collaborate with Convergint Technologies and other industry leaders to deliver innovative technology solutions for the National Park Service, the National Mall and its surrounding monuments,” said Mark McCormack, Senior National Sales Manager, Global & National Accounts, Axis Communications. “Working together with partners, sharing our collective expertise, and providing a greater level of safety and security for the public truly aligns with what the National Mall represents. We’re honored to help protect such an iconic place.”

The initiative enhances and expands security coverage, upgrades technology from legacy systems, and allows the National Park Service to use real-time information and communication technologies to respond to issues quickly. Phase one of the project included the enhancement of a centralized monitoring hub, intercom stations, public address capabilities and upgrading from analog to IP-based cameras. Phase two will further extend situational awareness at various monuments by adding additional IP-based cameras that connect back to their headquarters.

“We are incredibly grateful for our technology partners that worked should-to-shoulder with us to give back to one of our country’s busiest and most iconic sites,” said Tony Varco, Vice President at Convergint Technologies. “It is an honor to support the mission of the National Park Service, which is to preserve our natural and culture resources for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of this and future generations. This effort is a true partnership and collaboration to enhance the current technology and enable real-time information and communications when needed.”

“The National Park Service and the United States Park Police greatly appreciate the comprehensive security system for the National Mall developed by Convergint Technologies and its partners,” said Major Mark Adamcik, Commander of the National Mall’s Icon Protection Unit for the United States Park Police.

