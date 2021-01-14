Consumer Technology Association selects Ekin as CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual program recognizing honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories. (Courtesy photo)

Ekin Spotter awarded Smart City product honors for adaptive design used to build sustainable cities worldwide.

NEW YORK — Ekin, a global leader in next generation smart city technology solutions announced its Ekin Spotter has been selected by the Consumer Technology Association as a CES 2021 Innovation Award Product in the Smart Cities category. The annual CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Ekin’s smart city solutions powered by artificial intelligence give public sector, businesses and law enforcement agencies dynamic data collection tools to support traffic management, environmental analyses and surveillance. From the analysis of traffic patterns to help prevent auto accidents and reduce carbon emissions, to parking management and red light enforcement, the Ekin Spotter is the first and only smart city device that combines multiple functions into one product. The Ekin Spotter was awarded Golden A’ Design Award honors in 2018.

“The Ekin Spotter”s adaptive design uses high-resolution video and environmental sensors powered by artificial intelligence to turn everyday cities into smart cities,” said Akif Ekin, founder and chairman of Ekin. “We are honored to be selected by the prestigious CES Innovation Awards as a leader in smart city solutions, as we work together to improve lives with high tech, low-cost solutions.”

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual program recognizing honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories. CES 2021 brings together businesses, thought leaders, policymakers, media and the broader tech community to launch products, build brands and form partnerships.

As an honoree in the smart cities category, the Ekin Spotter is highlighted for its sleek design and adaptability, giving users key smart city capabilities, including automatic license plate recognition, traffic violation detection, surveillance, environmental analysis, speaker and Wi-Fi hotspot modules within a single structure, reducing the need for mass devices. Using Ekin’s proprietary Red Eagle operating system, users centrally manage secure data collection, storage and analysis.

About Ekin

Founded in 1998, Ekin is the leading provider of next generation safe and smart city solutions worldwide. Today, Ekin has global offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia and MENA regions in addition to Ekin Holding AG based in Switzerland. Ekin’s smart city solutions focus on three main areas: smart traffic management, including ALPR, red light enforcement, speed detection, intersection management and parking management; public safety management, including missing person and person of interest detection, license plate recognition, video surveillance and vehicle and people counting; and smart environment management, including environmental analysis, air quality index, lighting and Wi-Fi. With a focus on mobile, versatile smart city technology, Ekin’s smart city solutions are implemented by cities, airports, shopping centers, campuses and arenas around the world. The company has received a number of prestigious awards for their work, including German Design, CES Innovation Award, A Design and Golden Bridge, German Innovation and the Red Dot. To learn more about Ekin, visit www.ekin.com.