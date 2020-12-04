Ekin X Spotter smart traffic management system powered by AI launches

Global next generation smart city solutions provider brings mobile traffic management, data collection and analysis tools to the U.S.

NEW YORK – Ekin, a global leader in smart city technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today the launch of its mobile and portable smart traffic enforcement system Ekin X Spotter in the U.S. This innovative technology gives public sector agencies and law enforcement providers the data collection capabilities to improve traffic and parking management, while reducing vehicle accidents.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, the number of traffic deaths in urban areas in the U.S. has increased over the past 10 years. This includes a 69% increase in pedestrian deaths, 48% increase in bicyclist fatalities and 33% increase in motorcycle deaths since 2009. In 2018, 36,560 people were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S.

“The Ekin X Spotter is designed to ensure continuous traffic management and enhanced safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians while public safety officers are on the move,” said Akif Ekin, founder and chairman of Ekin. “The flexible design helps agencies streamline data collection and when used as part of Ekin’s flexible smart city solutions, makes it easier for officials to understand their cities and create impactful policies that promote safety and well being for all residents.”

The Ekin X Spotter uses AI and high-resolution video sensors to turn everyday cities into smart cities, with the analysis of traffic patterns and behaviours, vehicle classification, rush hour congestion points, peak traffic hours, average time spent in traffic and daily traffic flow management. By identifying congestion points and problem spots, the tool helps cities improve traffic flow and prevent accidents.

The Ekin X Spotter is a mobile speed enforcement, automatic license plate Recognition (ALPR) and traffic violation detection system powered by Ekin’s proprietary AI-based software platform. It provides ALPR and vehicle speed and violation detection capabilities to officers in the field using a 4K motor-zoom image sensor and video-based recognition technology. Its compact design allows for easy integration into any vehicle type or placement within the cityscape.

The Ekin X Spotter performs automatic license plate recognition for up to 3 lanes of traffic, powered by Ekin’s proprietary artificial intelligence ETS software. The license plate recognition accuracy rate reaches 99% worldwide. The product’s extensive traffic analysis features include speed, red light violation, tailgating, stopped vehicle and pedestrian detection on roads and highways.

The Ekin X Spotter’s modular design provides city officials the ability to customize the device to collect and analyse the data needed to make informed policy changes and promote a safer, healthier living environment. Using Ekin’s proprietary Red Eagle (OS), a dynamic software solution with a user-friendly interface, municipalities can centrally manage all of the data collected by Ekin’s products citywide.

Ekin Spotter images and fact sheet: https://ekin.com/en/ekin-x-spotter

Founded in 1998, Ekin is the leading provider of safe and smart city solutions worldwide. The company’s state-of-the-art solutions are developed to empower cities and their people to live a safer and better life. Ekin’s smart city solutions focus on three main areas; smart traffic management including; ALPR, red light enforcement, speed detection, smart intersection management, parking management, smart public safety management including; missing person detection & person of interest, license plate recognition,video surveillance and vehicle & people counting, smart environment management including; environmental analysis, air quality index, city lighting and public wi-fi. All the data gathered under these categories is centrally managed by Ekin’s proprietary software Ekin Red Eagle OS that receives the information from mobile and fixed systems placed throughout the city. With a focus on mobile, versatile smart city technology, Ekin’s easily implementable smart city solutions are available for cities, airports, shopping centers, campuses and arenas around the world. Known for its sleek design and innovative approach to smart cities, Ekin has received a number of prestigious awards for their work in smart city and innovation field like German Design, CES Innovation Award, A Design and Golden Bridge, German Innovation and the prestigious Red Dot. To learn more about Ekin, visit www.ekin.com.