Experience Computers as Tough as the Cops Who Use Them with GammaTech at APCO

Fremont, CA - In the public safety sector, protection is everything––and it’s not only about guarding citizens. With sensitive, critical information constantly being processed that could be dangerous in the wrong hands, it’s crucial that your data is as locked in as the criminals you bring to justice. That’s why GammaTech Computer Corporation invites you to experience the cutting edge of rugged mobile computing at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Annual Conference and Expo, August 1 through 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Models:

• D14RM: Ideal for the “road warrior,” this lightweight 14.1” notebook keeps information locked in with a fingerprint scanner and smart card reader. Other features include Intel® Montevina performance-boosting technology, LED illuminated keyboard, four USB ports and an HDMI port, all encased in a magnesium alloy shell with corner concussion bumpers. It’s also available with optional touch panel with sunlight readable LCD.

• R13S: The ultimate adaptable fully rugged computer, the R13S 13.3” mobile unit flips between a notebook and a tablet with a simple twist of the wrist. The R13S features fully rugged construction along with a six-hour battery and screen viewable in any light conditions making it instantly workable no matter how harsh the situation. Options include touch panel with sunlight readable LCD.

• RT10A/RT10AS: Manufactured for use in the toughest conditions, the fully rugged RT10A series of 10.2” widescreen tablets meets military 810F standards its durability, drop-proof, spill-proof, shock-proof, dust-proof and watertight design. The durable shell protects a six-hour battery and an Intel® Atom N270 1.6GHz processor, with the RT10AS boasting enhanced security components to make it ideal for critical or high-risk applications.

All GammaTech notebooks and tablets support Windows 7 Professional, Vista Business, XP Tablet Edition or optional downgrade XP Professional.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

For over two decades, GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers throughout North America. GammaTech promotes its award winning, built-to-order durable mobile computers to industrial, medical, law enforcement, fire, public safety, and government entities. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support. For more information about GammaTech, visit www.gammatechusa.com.

