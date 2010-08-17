Intellicheck Mobilisa Establishes Public Safety and Security Advisory Board for Its Newest Product, Fugitive Finder

Law Enforcement Veterans Will Convene to Oversee Deployment of Company’s Latest ID Reading Technology

Port Townsend, Wash.--Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc., a global leader in access control and wireless security systems, has established a Public Safety and Security Advisory Board to oversee the deployment of Fugitive Finder, the company’s latest product. The Board members will include Major General Jack A. Davis, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired; James “Dan” Linehan of Rock One Consulting, LLC; Dr. Sheldon Greenberg of Johns Hopkins University; and Ronnie A. Carter of RA Carter and Associates, LLC.

Fugitive Finder builds upon Intellicheck’s patented ID reading technology deployed nationwide at over 80 federal facilities and military bases, which quickly scans various forms of IDs, such as driver’s licenses, military IDs or passports, and instantly compares the data to over 100 “bad guy” lists. Fugitive Finder has been developed specifically for use in airports, for customers such as the Transportation Security Administration, airlines, and other aviation security personnel. Focused on identifying potential terrorist suspects, those on known “wanted” lists, and the “no fly” list, Fugitive Finder aims to increase security for our nation’s air passengers, airport employees and concessionaires.

Maj. Gen. Davis has nearly 40 years of experience in the military, law enforcement, and business. His last Marine Corps assignment was that of Vice Commander, Marine Corps Forces Atlantic/Deputy Commander Marine Corps Forces Europe, for which he received the Distinguished Service Medal. He served five years in federal law enforcement before joining the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in 1979. His last law enforcement assignment was that of supervisor for the Violent Crime Task Force in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Linehan is an alumnus of the New Hampshire State Police with over 23 years of service. He has served as Lieutenant, Commanding Officer of Training and Recruitment; Sergeant, Commanding Officer of Aviation Unit; and Assistant Troop Commander (Troop A). He was an instructor for the NH State Police NCO Academy and for the New England State Police Administrators Compact, NCO Academy. In 1997 he became High Sheriff of Rockingham County. He retired from The High Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and is now a consultant.

Sheldon Greenberg, Ph.D., is Associate Dean of the School of Education, Division of Public Safety Leadership, and Associate Professor of Management at Johns Hopkins University. In this capacity, he directs the Johns Hopkins University Police Executive Leadership Program, U.S. Secret Service Executive Development Program, and Intelligence Analysis Program. He directs the University’s formal partnerships with the U.S. Secret Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is past president of the Maryland Crime Prevention Association.

Ronnie A. Carter has over 32 years of law enforcement experience, having spent over 29 years as an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a Justice Department Agency. He rose through the ranks, starting as an agent and serving over 2½ years as the Deputy Director and Acting Director of ATF. He led a group of over 5,000 federal law enforcement personnel with a budget exceeding $1 billion. He retired in 2009 and opened his own consulting firm, RA Carter and Associates, LLC. He is also a Vice President with American Systems Corporation.

Dr. Nelson Ludlow, Intellicheck Mobilisa CEO, said: “The development of the Fugitive Finder product focusing on the Public Safety market is an important new area for our Company. I am truly pleased that these four national leaders in public safety have agreed to serve as our Board of Advisors. Their combined years of experience in law enforcement ensures that Fugitive Finder will be the best product possible and will find a wide customer base.”

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications, including mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 80 military and federal locations, and ID-Check, patented technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions for the financial, hospitality and retail markets.