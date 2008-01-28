National Fraternal Order of Police launches nationwide missing children recovery service

WASHINGTON — The National Fraternal Order of Police announced the launch of the National PhotoAlert(TM) network, the nation’s first comprehensive data and photographic system designed to help improve the speed of recovery of missing children.

The National PhotoAlert service, which has been in development for the past two years by US ComCorp, arrives at a time when society’s expectations are at their highest regarding instant access to data-rich information. By using proprietary GPS technology, National PhotoAlert meets that demand in missing children cases by issuing geographic-specific alerts to thousands of recipients each minute including law enforcement and government agencies. Recipients receive both a photograph and text information of a missing person.

“In a life-threatening child abduction, we know that the first three hours are critical to safely returning a child,” said Chuck Canterbury, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police. “We believe National PhotoAlert is an important tool that will accelerate law enforcement’s efforts to recover missing children.”

Unlike other missing child alert services that can take several hours to track down a photo and issue an alert, National PhotoAlert has the infrastructure and flexibility to send out the missing child’s photo and profile information almost instantaneously and pinpoint a specific geographic location. National PhotoAlert and the National Fraternal Order of Police work proactively to gather photos and create individual profiles that can be stored confidentially and then distributed in an emergency.

US ComCorp, the Columbus, Ohio-based company that developed National PhotoAlert, has a proven track record of success in emergency communications. US ComCorp is currently working in partnership with the United States Department of Justice on a two-year project to develop a blueprint for emergency communications to schools across the United States.

“Nobody wants to believe that their child could turn up missing or be abducted, but the statistics tell us otherwise,” said Michael Rubinic, CEO of US ComCorp. “Registering a child with the National PhotoAlert network provides parents with peace of mind that law enforcement has all the necessary tools and information needed to quickly recover a missing child.”

