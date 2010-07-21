PoliceOne.com Releases New iPhone App for Law Enforcement

First news-related mobile app for police officers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, today announced the release of its first application for the iPhone and iPod Touch. The Police1 app is available for download for free in the Apple application store and provides officers with breaking police news, as well as photos, tips and PoliceOne’s full archive of expert columnist articles.

The creation of the Police1 app addresses the evolving habits of police officers, who are increasingly reliant on their mobile devices for accessing news and other resources while serving in the field. Whether officers need to research a specific law enforcement topic from their squad car or just want to browse the latest news from the break room, the Police1 app provides access to a level of mobile content that has never been available to them before.

“We are thrilled to be able to take advantage of evolving mobile technologies to deliver timely, mission-critical information to officers while they are on the move,” said Robert Dippell, Online Director for Police1. “With this new app, we are furthering our commitment to deliver officers the tools they need to stay up to date and safe on the streets.”

Police1.com will be launching similar applications for other mobile devices in the coming months. In addition, the site has also set up a page to inform officers about other iPhone applications that are currently available and relevant to Law Enforcement, To learn more about the Police1 application and others, visit: www.police1.com/police-iphone-apps/.

To download the Police1 app for free from iTunes, visit http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/policeone/id379387096?mt=8

About Police1.com

With more than 300,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the active law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

