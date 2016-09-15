TaskForceTracker: A new way to Help first responders

September, 2016 - ResponderX, Inc., a Bryan, Texas-based startup announced today a crowdfunding campaign to benefit first responders. The company hopes to raise $50,000 by the end of January to produce additional pilot hardware. This hardware will be distributed to various emergency services departments throughout Texas to continue testing of their product at no-cost to the departments.

TaskForceTracker is a technology-enhanced safety solution for fire and police departments. The system works by tracking and locating first responders on emergency scenes and providing real-time data to command and safety staff.

ResponderX was founded in 2015 by local Fire Fighter Andrew “AJ” Jarrett in the wake of the tragic Knights of Columbus Hall fire that claimed the lives of two Bryan firefighters. In partnership with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Knowledge Engineering Center, Arrow Electronics, and NXP Semiconductor, the company hopes to launch TaskForceTracker this winter to Texas agencies with a national release coming early 2017.

More information about TaskForceTracker and the Crowdfunding campaign can be found at www.responderx.com