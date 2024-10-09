Clearview AI wins appeal against U.K. Information Commissioner Office (ICO) Fine

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading technology company that provides powerful and reliable facial recognition search engine technology to government agencies, has won in its appeal against the U.K. Information Commissioner Office (ICO).

The decision by the General Regulatory Tribunal reversed the ICO’s 7.5 million pound fine and data deletion order against Clearview AI and found that Clearview AI was not subject to the ICO’s jurisdiction.

Jack Mulcaire, General Counsel for Clearview AI said, “We are pleased with the tribunal’s decision to reverse the U.K. ICO’s unlawful order against Clearview AI.”

Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology is used by law enforcement and national security agencies to help solve crimes and conduct investigations after-the-fact by quickly and accurately matching photos of suspects, persons of interest and potential victims against a database of more than 30 billion publicly available facial images.

Clearview AI has been instrumental in helping investigators solve thousands of cases including crimes against children, homicides, financial frauds, drug trafficking, sex offenders as well as victim and missing person identifications.

ABOUT CLEARVIEW AI

Clearview AI provides law enforcement agencies with a revolutionary facial recognition search engine that helps investigators solve crimes after the fact. Its platform of more than 30 billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. When supported by other evidence, these leads help law enforcement officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe. TIME named Clearview AI one of the world’s “100 Most Influential Companies.”

