Avocado Security Unveils Pioneering Security + Business Intelligence Software Platform

Avocado Security’s Business Edition Version 2.0 Automates Discovery, Detection, and Analyzes Billions of CCTV Video Surveillance Security Images

WASHINGTON, DC—Avocado Security, the world’s pioneer On-Demand Security and BI Optimization Platform, today announced the availability of its Business Edition Version 2.0 Security & Business Intelligence (BI) Optimization Platform, making them the pioneers and world’s first developers of a combined Security and BI solution that can actually manage the security details across multiple enterprise locations. With its unique ability to understand user activity, it helps discover, detect, analyze and maximize surveillance security information, regardless of where and when it is generated. Avocado Security’s new technology delivers BI with security images by taking the video images from surveillance cameras and translating them into intelligent, usable, business data and statistics. Avocado Security’s product suite will be showcased during the annual ISC East trade show from October 29th through 30th.

“Avocado Security’s pioneering technology is hailed by our clients as a ground breaking platform by delivering tangible results while reducing operational cost,” said Kevin Shahbazi, CEO of Avocado Security. “We automate the way you look at millions of CCTV security images by extracting information out of security footage, and converting them into meaningful Business Intelligence to expedite security management processes.”

One of the unique offerings of Avocado Security Business is that it enables security data from multiple remote locations to come together into one central access point so that business intelligence information is accessible for all locations by key personnel. Because security details from multiple locations can now be centrally accessed, it empowers security personnel to share important security data with other company locations so that each security department can identify how other locations are faring; thereby, allowing better decision making across the entire organization.

Another key advantage of Avocado Security’s technology is that it is device (DVR) agnostic. Avocado Security can convert video images from the existing security equipment that comes from one vendor, or from multiple equipment vendors (GE, Honeywell, Bosch, Siemens etc.) and translate those images into usable data. Examples of data that can be provided include, the number of times an elevator door opened, or a high level of traffic at a particular entrance or exit, or, if more traffic is at the loading dock of a hotel, than the front entrance lobby. By looking at security monitors and images alone, such information cannot be extracted.

Avocado Security’s technologies can also integrate an organization’s security platform across multiple locations, and can showcase the security details of each location by generating daily, weekly and monthly status reports, empowering security personnel with the information and knowledge that is needed to better manage all of their security needs –in multiple locations. This new technology brings about innovative security and productivity measures for clients who desire to improve their security, operation and IT infrastructure. For more information about Avocado Security’s platform, visit www.avocadosecurity.com.

About Avocado Security

Avocado Security’s patent pending technology is the world’s first security and Business Intelligence (BI) platform. It is also available as an On-Demand solution. This new technology brings about innovative security and productivity solutions for clients who require improvements in their security, operation and IT infrastructure. By combining this advanced set of security and business intelligence metrics, Avocado Security’s clients experience streamlined security operations, and in turn, dramatically improve their own bottom lines. For further information and press releases from Avocado Security, please visit http://www.AvocadoSecurity.com or call (866) 608-1116.