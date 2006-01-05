BIO-key International Releases New Mobile Solution to Improve Reporting and Enhance Operational Efficiencies

WALL, N.J. -- BIO-key International, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: BKYI), a leader in finger-based biometric identification and wireless public safety solutions, announced today that Temple Terrace Fire Department has signed a contract to add FireRMS Mobile to enhance their existing BIO-key records system. With the implementation of the new mobile solution, Temple Terrace Fire personnel benefit from streamlined field reporting, full compliance with national reporting guidelines and a platform designed for expansion as the needs of the department change.

The department acquired FireRMS Mobile with a county grant to support EMS field data collection. Automating the data collection process improves firefighter efficiency by eliminating redundant data entry in a paper-based system.

“We had an old system that just couldn’t grow to meet our needs,” says Assistant Fire Chief John Donohue. “With BIO-key’s FireRMS Mobile solution, EMS personnel can finish reports in the field, complete with electronic signature capture and then print the necessary paperwork at the hospital. This eliminates the need to come back to the station and re-enter the same information into a workstation. It’s done once and is finished.”

Additional functionality for the department includes the ability to do fire inspections from the mobile platform. While EMS represents roughly 80% of the department’s workload, fire inspectors can use the mobile product to achieve the same advantages of eliminating redundant paperwork.

“Temple Terrace is a longstanding customer, and we are exited to see them leverage their existing FireRMS with the new mobile capabilities,” says Anthony Barone, General Manager of the Fire Division. “Our portfolio of fire solutions and our new mobile offerings will allow Temple Terrace to grow with us as their needs change.”