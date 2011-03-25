Cherokee County agency increases dispatch efficiency with Spillman

911 dispatchers use new software to manage calls, access premises data

MURPHY, N.C. – When Cherokee County 911 Communications needed a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solution that was intuitive and easy to use, it turned to Spillman Technologies.

“It is very conducive to how we dispatch, and it’s user-friendly as far as running reports,” said 911 Supervisor Janice Costello. “It uses very plain English so we don’t have to try to interpret what the software is saying. The software speaks the dispatchers’ language.”

Using Spillman’s CAD module, dispatchers can efficiently manage calls from multiple agencies, while having immediate access to real-time call updates, unit responses, and automatic alerts on wanted or missing persons. Costello said the CAD command line enables dispatchers to enter commands quickly, without reaching for the mouse.

“Our fingers don’t even have to leave the keyboard,” she said.

Spillman’s Premises and HazMat Information module enables Cherokee County dispatchers to access data on residential, commercial, or public lots within a jurisdiction as well as detailed premises information such as number of floors, responsible agencies, and physical descriptions. Cherokee County 911 Communications also adopted several other modules from Spillman’s Communications product line. The agency went live with its Spillman system in December.

Spillman’s commitment to providing unparalleled customer service was a major factor in the agency’s decision, Costello said.

“The support we get is phenomenal – from sales right down to the help desk,” she said. “Customer service is one of the main reasons we went with Spillman.”

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources.

