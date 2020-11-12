Georgia Department of Public Safety makes significant investment in training and compliance with the Acadis Readiness Suite

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., — Envisage Technologies, the world’s leader in public safety training and compliance software, announced today that the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) which includes the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD), and the Capitol Police Division (CPD), selected the Acadis Readiness Suite to help them transform their training program.

“Effective training for new Cadets as well as established troopers and officers is the foundation of the Department of Public Safety. Modernizing our supporting technology ensures our troopers and officers are appropriately prepared to face today’s law enforcement challenges,” said Captain Garett Fiveash, director of the DPS Training Division. “We did our research and found that Acadis has helped many other public safety organizations like ours create an effective digital training ecosystem. Modern technology will optimize our resources, support legally defensible training and certification records, and enable DPS to rapidly implement progressive initiatives. I am excited to see what our team can do with these tools.”

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety is a leader in law enforcement. We are honored to support DPS’s technology modernization initiative to keep their troopers and officers well trained. Our teams worked together to craft a scalable solution that fits DPS’s unique needs and equips them to achieve their goals,” said Envisage Technologies founder and CEO Ari Vidali.

Acadis allows an agency to quickly and easily build an accurate, detailed training record that covers every aspect of development from their application to retirement. To learn more about Acadis, go to info.acadis.com.

About Envisage Technologies and the Acadis Readiness Suite

Envisage Technologies is the world’s leader in training and compliance management solutions for public safety. Envisage’s Acadis Readiness Suite software gives public safety, security, and military professionals the tools to ensure they are trained, compliant with standards, and ready to respond. It is the only comprehensive yet scalable training solution built specifically for the exacting needs of public safety leaders. It automates and structures complex, high-risk training and compliance operations by unifying all training functions, like student information, scheduling, registration, learning management, testing, reporting, field training, workflows, and compliance tracking. Acadis customers include federal and military agencies, state POSTs, and many state and large municipal public safety organizations. For more information, please see www.envisagenow.com.