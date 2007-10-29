PDSI Welcomes Third Quarter TeleStaff™ Clients

Irvine, CA.—PDSI, a leading provider of public safety software solutions, is pleased to announce the following new third quarter TeleStaff clients: Los Angeles City Fire Prevention Bureau, Orlando Fire Protection District, Orange County Fire and Rescue (FL), Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District (IL), Lodi Fire Department (CA), Novato Fire Department (CA), Union City Fire Department (CA), Lake Havasu Fire Department (AZ), Waynesboro Police Department (VA), and County of Albemarle Police Department (VA).

Leveraging the most advanced scheduling and notification technology available to public safety markets, TeleStaff optimizes the scheduling, communication and deployment of employees resulting in improved workforce efficiency, controlled labor costs, and compliance with union rules, labor laws and other agency policies. TeleStaff is used by over 450 public safety departments across North America

About PDSI

Principal Decision Systems International – PDSI, is a software and services company headquartered in Irvine, California that is focused on developing workforce scheduling software to a diverse array of industries including public safety, government, healthcare, and hospitality. The Company designs, develops, markets, implements and supports scheduling software products that automate daily processes such as scheduling staff for shifts, events or appointments resulting in value-added solutions and offering increased productivity among human resources. TeleStaff™ provides public safety agencies a scheduling and notification solution capable of managing complex rules, work codes and shifts. Collection Management System™ (CMS) is a group of applications specifically designed for blood collection organizations. STAFFeasy™ is a web-based event staffing and notification solution designed to fill positions based on rules and notify personnel of work assignments. For more information about PDSI, please visit the company’s website at www.pdsi-software.com.