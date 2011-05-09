Spillman customers receive upgraded mobile software at no cost

SALT LAKE CITY – Spillman Technologies has released an enhanced software product designed to help law and fire agencies access critical information from the field.

“Spillman’s Mobile 4.6 provides the tools necessary to get first responders to the call quickly, armed with the data needed to handle incidents safely and effectively,” said Spillman Product Line Manager Jase Burnette.

The new Mobile product offers significant enhancements for field personnel. Spillman’s Mobile Voiceless CAD module allows agencies to use customizable keyboard shortcuts and view department updates and links to government resources directly from the Mobile Today screen. Enhancements to Spillman’s Mobile AVL Mapping module enable agencies to access critical call information from the AVL Mapping screen. Field personnel can now quickly update their status, see the status of other responding units, and access real-time call comments from one main mapping screen.

The upgrade also caters to fire personnel by allowing them to switch into “fire mode,” which displays a red color theme and utilizes terminology designed specifically for fire departments. Fire personnel can view current weather conditions related to the call as well as GPS coordinates from the mapping screen. Agencies that have purchased the Premises & HazMat Information module can also view Premises and HazMat data from the AVL map. Large Mobile toolbar buttons make it easy for fire personnel to utilize a touch-screen computer while driving. In addition, a directions pane allows agencies to note directions to hard-to-find areas like the location of the Knox-Box®, shut-off valves, and other critical items. Spillman users with the ERS Fire and EMS Records interface can also access their entire ERS system online with just one touch from the Mobile toolbar.

With Mobile 4.6, law and fire personnel using Spillman’s Mobile Premises and HazMat module can retrieve critical data while responding to a call, including alarm company information, floor plans, and fire pre-plans. Agencies can also search for chemical information in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) CAMEO Chemicals system, which displays full chemical details and helps predict reactivity dangers when specific chemicals are combined.

Also included in Mobile 4.6 are full integration capabilities for customers who want to purchase Spillman’s new Pictometry interface. The interface allows personnel to view a map image from five different aerial perspectives: north, south, east, west, and from above. With Spillman’s Pictometry interface, agencies can see all sides of a structure as well as measure its height, area, pitch, and distance from other objects.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 900 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information, please visit www.spillman.com.

